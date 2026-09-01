Qiming Venture Partners: Global-Leading Robobrain Firm Mech-Mind Robotics Lists on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

SHANGHAI, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mech-Mind Robotics, a portfolio company of Qiming Venture Partners and a global-leading robobrain company, successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 1, 2026 Beijing time and became the first listed embodied intelligence "Eye-Brain-Hand" company, marking the tenth IPO for Qiming Venture Partners this year. Mech-Mind Robotics (09615. HK) issued its shares at a price of HK$101.7 per share with a market capitalization of HK$12.71 billion.

Qiming Venture Partners exclusively invested in the Round A+ financing of Mech-Mind Robotics in early 2019, accompanying the firm in its development all the way. Before Mech-Mind Robotics' IPO, Qiming Venture Partners held a 7.38 percent stake in the firm and is one of the firm's leading senior independent investors under the Chapter 18C of the Listing Rules of the HKEX.

Founded in 2016, Mech-Mind Robotics (Mech-Mind means robobrain) is one of the few technology companies in the world that has achieved cross-industry, cross-scenario and cross-regional large-scale implementation of physical AI relying on intelligent robot technologies. Different from most robot manufacturers, Mech-Mind Robotics does not produce robots, but provides "Eye-Brain-Hand" standardized intelligent components -- Mech Eye industrial 3D cameras responsible for perception, Mech-GPT multimodal embodied large models responsible for decision-making, and Mech-Hand dexterous hands responsible for execution.

As of June 15, 2026, Mech-Mind Robotics has deployed over 29,000 units of its products globally, which have been used in more than 50 typical scenarios in dozens of industries, handled over 100,000 types of goods, and served more than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies, including CATL, BYD, Midea, and Foxconn.

Calculated by revenue in 2025, Mech-Mind Robotics' market share in the global "AI+3D vision guided general intelligent robot components" market is about 22.1 percent, ranking first; Calculated by shipments, the firm's global market share exceeds 27 percent, larger than the sum of its four largest rivals ranking after the firm. In addition, the firm has the highest market share in China, Japan, and North America, and is one of the market leaders in Southeast Asia, Europe, and South Korea.

"The integration of artificial intelligence and robotics is one of the greatest opportunities of our time. Seizing this opportunity requires not a brainwave of a few geniuses, but sustained efforts in technology and product development. Mech-Mind Robotics seeks truth from facts, keeps pace with the times, strives to build capabilities to explore cutting-edge technologies, stable and reliable capabilities to develop products, and capabilities to serve customers globally, and continuously creates genuine value. Qiming Venture Partners' belief in AI technology and long-term value tallies with our company. We are very honored to have received recognition and critical support from Qiming Venture Partners in our early days," says Shao Tianlan, Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Mech-Mind Robotics.

"Qiming Venture Partners invested in Mech-Mind Robotics in 2019 for we were optimistic about the vast potential of intelligent robotics and believed the application of artificial intelligence in the physical world was still in the early stages of industrialization, and closed-loop implementation scenarios were limited. Mech-Mind Robotics boasts top R&D and commercialization capabilities, and its products are consistently used and validated by global-leading companies, with outstanding performance both at home and abroad. We expect that Mech-Mind Robotics will become a core supplier of physical AI infrastructure and reply on its mature commercialization loop to continuously drive long-term innovation in general embodied intelligence," Alex Zhou, Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners, stated.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Qiming Venture Partners was founded in 2006. Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 580 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 210 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or other means. There are also over 80 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn or super unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi, Meituan, Bilibili, Zhihu, Roborock, Hesai Technology, UBTech, WeRide, HyperStrong, Insta360, Unisound, Biren Technology, Z.ai, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Tigermed, Zai Lab, CanSino Biologics, Schrödinger, APT Medical, Sanyou Medical, AmoyDx, SinocellTech, Insilico Medicine, AusperBio, Yuanxin Technology, Medilink Therapeutics, LaNova Medicines, StepFun, among many others.

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