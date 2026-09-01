LG CELEBRATES CAMPAIGN FINALE WITH AED 65,000 GRAND PRIZE KITCHEN MAKEOVER HANDOVER

Ms. Pooja Solomon Vishnu Kumar Ramchandani awarded a kitchen renovation worth AED 65,000, supplied by Sultaco as LG concludes its summer campaign celebrating connected living.

NEWS SUMMARY

LG concludes its 'Perfect Fit Kitchen Renovation' campaign which ran across the UAE from June 15 to August 13, 2026.

Ms. Pooja Solomon Vishnu Kumar Ramchandani has been announced as the winner of a kitchen renovation valued at AED 65,000, supplied by Sultaco, the campaign's official kitchen partner.

The winner announcement ceremony was held at the LG AI Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, with representatives from LG, Sultaco, and the Dubai Department of Economic Development in attendance.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has officially announced Ms. Pooja Solomon Vishnu Kumar Ramchandani as the grand prize winner of its UAE-wide 'Perfect Fit Kitchen Renovation' campaign. The campaign invited customers who purchased LG built-in appliances worth AED 8,000 or more between June 15 and August 13 to enter a raffle. As the grand winner, Ms. Ramchandani will receive a kitchen transformation valued at AED 65,000, fully supplied and executed by Sultaco, the campaign's official kitchen partner, in accordance with the campaign's specified terms and conditions.

Winner Announcement Ceremony

The winner announcement ceremony took place at the state-of-the-art LG AI Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, in Dubai. The event brought together representatives from LG, Sultaco, and the Dubai Department of Economic Development in attendance, including Mr. Imran Al Yousuf, Showroom Manager; Ms. Nisin Tariq, LG; Mr. Minho Kim, LG; Mr. Adel Ahmad Al Rumeihi, DED Inspector; Mr. Tarek Jamal, Branch Manager at Sultaco; and Mr. Isaac Halawani, Showroom Manager at Sultaco.

Effortless Summer Entertaining

Crafted to work discreetly in the background and designed to simplify daily routines and create more opportunities for togetherness, LG's built-in appliances provide unwavering support. From casual family breakfasts to large summer get-togethers, LG's intelligent technology empowers families with advanced freshness systems within its concealed refrigerators, promising that fresh produce and beverages remain perfectly chilled and ready for summer salads and refreshing drinks.

As evening approaches, the precision of an LG built-in cooktop or oven guarantees that preparations for summer feasts are handled with speed and accuracy, turning meal creation into an efficient and enjoyable process, while the elegant LG built-in hood silently clears the air, maintaining a fresh and pleasant kitchen environment for guests. Quicker still, a sleek built-in LG microwave dishes up hot meals in a flash and offers convenient auto cook menus. Beyond gastronomy, LG addresses the demands of hosting, and after large summer dinner parties clear up, with the advanced cleaning power of its built-in dishwasher handling the heaviest loads with ease, ensuring effortless maximizing of precious family time away from tidying chores.

Smart Control for Connected Living

The LG ThinQ app, too, acts as an intelligent assistant, delivering remote control and notifications for appliances, simplifying routines, and even helping manage energy usage - a quiet innovation allowing families to dedicate more energy to enjoying their summer activities.

Designed for What Truly Matters

LG built-in appliances combine seamless integration with premium design to create calm, harmonious kitchen environments. By blending innovative tech with everyday functionality, LG remains committed to enhancing home life with smart solutions that make space for family and shared experiences.

To learn more about LG's range of innovative, discreet built-in home appliances and the 'Perfect Fit Kitchen Renovation' campaign, please visit: http://lg.com/ae/built-in-appliances/perfectly-fits

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

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