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WKN: A400A2 | ISIN: CA72583H1064 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AV0
Frankfurt
01.09.26 | 08:55
0,690 Euro
+13,11 % +0,080
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIVOTREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIVOTREE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
01.09.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Pivotree Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid For Common Shares

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Pivotree Inc. (TSXV:PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leader in frictionless commerce solutions, announced today that it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") through the facilities of the TSXV permitting the Company to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 2,009,509 common shares of the Company, representing 10% of the number of common shares of the Company held by "Public Shareholders" (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV).

The NCIB will commence on September 3, 2026 and will terminate on the earlier of (i) the Company purchasing 2,009,509 common shares, (ii) the Company providing notice of termination of the NCIB, and (iii) September 2, 2027. Under the NCIB, the Company may not acquire more than 2% of its issued and outstanding common shares in any 30-day period. The Company had previously received an approval from the TSXV and has been running an NCIB, which expires on September 2, 2026.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares does not adequately reflect the Company's underlying value and future prospects and that, at such times, the purchase of the Company's common shares represents an appropriate use of the Company's financial resources and will enhance shareholder value. The funding for any purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be from the working capital of the Company.

The Company will continue its existing engagement with National Bank Financial Inc. ("National Bank") to act as its broker for the NCIB, including through an automatic securities purchase plan (the "ASPP") entered into between the Company and National Bank in connection with the NCIB. The NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSXV and Canadian Alternative Trading Systems, and the purchase and payment for the common shares will be made in accordance with TSXV requirements at the market price of the common shares at the time of acquisition, plus brokerage fees, if any, charged by National Bank. All common shares purchased by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled.

To the Company's knowledge, none of the directors, senior officers or insiders of the Company, or any associate of such person, or any associate or affiliate of the Company, has any present intention to sell any common shares to the Company during the course of the NCIB. Under the previously approved NCIB, as of the date of this announcement, the Company has purchased 466,000 shares from the facilities of the TSXV. A copy of the Form 5G - Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid filed by the Company with the TSXV can be obtained from the Company upon request without charge.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, strategizes, designs, builds, and manages digital Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain solutions for over 150 major retailers and branded manufacturers globally. With a portfolio of digital products as well as managed and professional services, Pivotree provides businesses of all sizes with true end-to-end solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized for its partnership with top brands across industries. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Mo Ashoor, Chief Financial Officer
investor@pivotree.com
613-714-4702

SOURCE: Pivotree



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/pivotree-announces-normal-course-issuer-bid-for-common-shares-1214707

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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