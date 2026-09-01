China-based solar PV equipment manufacturer Wuxi Autowell Technology (ATW) has launched a screen-printing solution for copper paste and silver-coated copper paste. The new product line targets TOPCon, back-contact (BC), and next-generation solar cell technologies. "The sintering window, glass-frit compatibility system, and oxidation-prevention process for copper pastes differ fundamentally from those of silver pastes, demanding metallization equipment with novel process windows and more precise control capabilities," the company said in a statement. "ATW leverages its expertise in screen printing ...

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