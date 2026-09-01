Researchers at the US Department of Energy's National Laboratory of the Rockies have assessed light- and elevated-temperature-induced degradation (LeTID) in industrial n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) silicon solar cells processed with and without laser-enhanced contact optimization (LECO) and have found that LeTID-related degradation in these devices is negligible compared with the levels historically observed in passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) solar cells. "The previous generation of silicon PV was dominated by p-PERC cells, based on p-type Czochralski (Cz) Si wafers," ...

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