THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2026 ANNOUNCES THE EXTENDED 51-100 LIST

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 Best has unveiled its extended list of hotels ranked from No.51 to No.100, underscoring 50 Best's commitment to recognising a broader spectrum of outstanding hospitality experiences. The list spans 23 different territories, 40 cities and includes 10 independent hotels.

These hotels set the stage for the unveiling of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2026 ranking in Paris on Tuesday 15 September.

The full list can be viewed here.

Asia tops the list with 20 hotels ranked, including seven in Japan such as: Park Hyatt Tokyo (No.53), Hotel The Mitsui (No.79) in Kyoto and Waldorf Astoria Osaka (No.89). Two hotels in Mainland China have entered the list: Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen (No.90) and The Peninsula Shanghai (No.99).

La Réserve Paris tops the extended list at No.51 with 16 properties in Europe ranked. France is home to three other properties, including new entries Ritz Paris (No.72) and Carlton Cannes (No.80).

Italy dominates Europe's rankings, with nine hotels including: Il San Pietro di Positano (No.58), Castiglion del Bosco in Montalcino (No.62), Orient Express La Minerva in Rome (No.66) and Forestis Dolomites (No.68). Elsewhere, the UK features two hotels and Turkey has one.

New York dominates North America's rankings, with three hotels including: The Fifth Avenue Hotel (No.78), which is also this year's winner of the American Express Travel One To Watch Award, along with Aman New York (No.87) and The Greenwich Hotel (No.92). Three properties in Mexico feature including Hotel Esencia (No.64), Montage Los Cabos (No.67) and Four Seasons Tamarindo (No.74).

South America is home to two properties: Palacio Nazarenas (No.54) in Cusco, Peru and Hotel das Cataratas in Brazil's Iguassu Falls (No.77).

Oceania claims two hotels, New Zealand's Huka Lodge (No.82) in Taupo and The Calile (No.83) in Brisbane, Australia, while La Mamounia (No.75) in Morocco represents Africa with one hotel included.

Faye Huggett, Director of Community for The World's 50 Best Hotels, comments: "This extended 51-100 list broadens the spotlight to a remarkable community of properties and the passionate people who bring them to life - each one defining what great hospitality means today."

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2026 will be livestreamed on the 50 Best YouTube channel here at 20:00 Paris time on 15 September.

Website:https://www.theworlds50best.com/hotels/

Media Centre:https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-worlds-50-best-hotels-2026-announces-the-extended-51-100-list-302863047.html