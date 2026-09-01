KuCoin Upgrades Institutional Lending to Improve Capital Infrastructure and Efficiency

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced an upgrade to its Institutional Interest-Free Lending Program, adding support for its Unified Trading Account (UTA). The upgraded program reduces the qualifying external 30-day trading-volume requirement for newly registered API clients from 30 million to 10 million USDT and offers 0% interest for the first two months without a volume requirement. Eligible clients may borrow up to 3 million USDT for use across Spot, Margin and Futures.

As institutions operate across more products and strategies, capital can become fragmented between accounts, increasing costs and operational friction. Integrating lending with a unified account brings financing closer to execution, helping professional teams use collateral and deploy capital more efficiently.

UTA is an account framework that enables eligible users to manage capital across supported trading products through a single account structure. With Institutional Lending integrated, borrowed funds can be deployed across Spot, Margin and Futures without transfers between separate trading accounts. Borrowing is available in USDT, USDC, BTC and ETH.

KuCoin introduced targeted interest-free credit in 2024, offering eligible API traders and quantitative teams up to 500,000 USDT alongside fee benefits, enhanced connectivity, higher API limits and technical support. In 2025, borrowing increased to 3 million USDT, with support for multiple borrowing assets and the ability to combine funds from sub-accounts as margin across eligible products. The 2026 upgrade marks the next stage of that development, moving the program from targeted credit support toward more integrated institutional capital infrastructure.

"Professional market participants need timely, flexible and capital-efficient access to liquidity. Effective institutional lending infrastructure must combine financing at scale, tailored terms and competitive pricing so clients can execute sophisticated strategies with confidence," said Alison Qin, Head of KuCoin Institutional & VIP. "By integrating lending with UTA, we are bringing capital closer to the accounts and products behind those strategies, making it easier to deploy while helping clients maintain control over execution and risk."

The upgrade reflects KuCoin's broader approach to product innovation: building around how users access, manage, deploy and use digital assets. By connecting financing, account infrastructure and execution, KuCoin aims to provide institutions with practical tools for participating in the evolving digital asset economy.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

The information is for corporate PR purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or investment advice.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-upgrades-institutional-lending-to-improve-capital-infrastructure-and-efficiency-302864858.html