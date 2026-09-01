Odyssey Energy Solutions Raises $74 Million to Accelerate Distributed Renewable Energy Financing in Emerging Markets

Funding will scale Odyssey's platform in regions including Asia, Africa, and Latin America

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Energy Solutions, the leading platform for financing distributed renewable energy (DRE) projects in emerging markets, today announced $74 million in new financing. The funding consists of a $27 million equity round and $47 million in debt. New equity investors include Broadscale Group, FMO, and Al Mada Ventures, with continued participation from existing investors including Union Square Ventures, Equal Ventures, Abstract Ventures, Twelve Below, FJ Labs, MCJ, and Transition Ventures. Debt financiers include British International Investment, BIO, the Facility for Energy Inclusion represented by Cygnum Capital and the Energy Entrepreneurs Growth Fund represented by TripleJump.

The financing will support continued expansion of Odyssey's platform, which connects more than 6,000 solar installers and engineering, procurement, and construction companies (EPCs) with financiers and equipment suppliers in more than 50 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, facilitating access to $3.6 billion in capital for distributed energy projects. Odyssey's procurement platform, launched in 2024, aggregates equipment procurement across its large network of EPCs, offering these small-to-medium sized companies access to volume pricing with embedded supply chain credit. The platform has unlocked 1.5 GW of projects to date.

"The focus of financing for distributed renewable energy has historically been on post-construction capital-funding that flows once a project is built," said Emily McAteer, co-founder and CEO of Odyssey Energy Solutions. "That has left a significant gap upstream, where thousands of small and medium EPCs and installers lack the working capital needed to procure equipment, complete construction, and unlock customer payments. Odyssey bridges this gap directly, providing companies with the equipment pricing and financing they need to accelerate project delivery."

The announcement comes at a moment of accelerating demand for distributed renewable energy across Odyssey's core markets. Falling solar and battery costs, rising oil prices, and evolving government policy have converged to make the unit economics of distributed solar materially stronger than fossil-fuel alternatives. In Nigeria, where diesel backup generators supply more electricity than grid-connected power plants, according to the International Finance Corporation, diesel prices rose more than 93% between February and April 2026 following supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. In India, where Odyssey's platform has grown 205% over the past 12 months, new domestic manufacturing requirements for solar components are reshaping supply chains and driving demand for the procurement and financing infrastructure that Odyssey provides. Rapid data center construction across India, driven by rising AI compute demand, is further increasing electricity demand at a pace grid infrastructure is struggling to meet, adding urgency to distributed solar and storage as a complement to centralized power supply.

"Distributed solar in emerging markets has reached a watershed moment," said Andrew Shapiro, founder and Managing Partner at Broadscale Group. "The demand is there, the economics work, and the remaining constraint to deployment at massive scale is access to capital and procurement infrastructure for installers. That is exactly what Odyssey provides and why we're thrilled to support the company as they enable this critically important growth."

"Having worked across distributed energy finance in India and emerging markets, I've seen firsthand both the scale of the opportunity and the barriers that have held the sector back," said Piyush Mathur, co-founder and Managing Director of Odyssey Energy Solutions. "Today, the conditions for rapid deployment of clean energy have never been stronger. EPCs and distributed energy developers are growing at unprecedented rates, creating an urgent need for the procurement, financing, and technology infrastructure that can enable them to scale. That is the gap Odyssey is uniquely filling."

The new capital will allow for expansion of Odyssey's procurement platform, which aggregates equipment orders across smaller buyers to improve supplier terms and offers embedded supply chain credit. Given high demand from commercial and industrial customers for solar and storage solutions, installers typically have a much larger order book than they can supply at a given time due to working capital constraints. Procuring through Odyssey allows these companies to procure and construct more projects at once, accelerating project deployment.

The recent funding follows Odyssey's $15M Series A, announced in May 2023, bringing the total capital raised by the company to $94M. The company is also among the inaugural portfolio partners of Multiplier, an advisory firm co-founded by Jigar Shah and Jonathan Silver, both former directors of the U.S. Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office.

About Odyssey Energy Solutions

Odyssey Energy Solutions is accelerating the clean energy transition in emerging markets. The platform connects more than 6,000 distributed energy companies with financiers and equipment suppliers across India, Africa, Latin America, and more than 50 countries worldwide, facilitating access to $3.6 billion in capital. Learn more at odysseyenergysolutions.com.

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