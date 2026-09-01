TERREPOWER to Showcase a Wide Range of Innovative Aftermarket Solutions at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026

BAAR, Switzerland, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, a global leader in sustainable manufacturing, will present its comprehensive and customized solutions at the Automechanika Frankfurt international aftermarket conference. TERREPOWER, the world's largest sustainable manufacturer by volume, will showcase all of the group's European brands together in a single space, highlighting the latest product innovations. The event will take place September 8-12 at Messe Frankfurt (Germany), and TERREPOWER will have a 200-square-meter booth in Hall 3.0, Booth E75.

"The future of manufacturing depends on making better use of the resources we already have, which makes remanufacturing the cornerstone of a more resilient automotive sector," said Duncan Gillis, CEO of TERREPOWER. "Automechanika is an ideal venue to showcase TERREPOWER's innovative sustainably manufactured products."

Visitors will discover how TERREPOWER can help them improve profitability, optimize their product portfolio and expand their offerings with new and remanufactured parts of original-equipment quality.

"We want the market to know everything that TERREPOWER has to offer and the new opportunities for profitable growth we provide our customers," said Michael Boe, president of TERREPOWER in Europe. "Thanks to our expertise in remanufacturing, high product availability, and a strong European distribution network, we help our customers identify new business opportunities and make decisions with confidence."

Brands featured at the TERREPOWER booth, which include some 100,000 products, will be:

Budweg: High-quality remanufactured brake calipers that cover 96% of vehicles on the road in Europe. Specifically, the current lineup includes 4,400 brake calipers and 1,900 repair kits, with a 5-year warranty on its premium products.

OE-TurboPower: More than 1,500 part numbers of remanufactured turbochargers, including kits, covering more than 145 million vehicles on the road throughout Europe, with market coverage exceeding 80%. All products are manufactured under a quality management system certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

Metalcaucho, STC, Cautex and FARE: These leading brands in rubber and metal solutions, with extensive and well-recognized experience in the industry, offer a combined portfolio of more than 30,000 products and continue to expand their product lines on an ongoing basis. Quality is non-negotiable; they operate their own state-of-the-art laboratories to ensure consistent performance, durability, and compliance with demanding standards, making them a reliable partner for both distributors and auto repair shops.

Alfa e-Parts: A modern approach to electronic and electrical components, combining in-depth industry knowledge with cutting-edge technology in design, manufacturing, and quality. With a constantly updated catalog featuring nearly 7,000 SKUs, Alfa e-Parts specializes in sensors, switches, control modules, actuators, locks, connectors, thermostats… and more than 100 different product families.

Redline: With 45 years of experience, it has established itself as a leading brand specializing in filters, windshield wipers, brakes, cooling systems, hydraulics, transmissions, and suspension, and as the market leader in engine parts. It operates a modern distribution center in Turin, Italy, to provide an optimal experience for its customers.

Mapco: A German manufacturer and distributor offering more than 100 product families with over 30,000 part numbers, ensuring comprehensive coverage in every category. MAPCO also offers a wide variety of repair kits, an ideal option for repair shops, as they include all the parts needed for a complete and proper repair.

Axia Automotive: A wide range of brand-new turbochargers and brake calipers for European passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. All products are manufactured entirely from new components and are supplied without used parts, ensuring a simple and transparent purchasing process. Inventory is stored in Europe to guarantee fast and reliable delivery.

Ontility: A leader in the sustainable manufacturing of components that drive clean energy mobility. Its mission is to protect the environment by improving the service life and performance of electric vehicle batteries and providing solutions for the life cycle of solar energy and energy storage systems.

With TERREPOWER, the ideal partner for sustainable growth in the aftermarket sector, every purchase made by its customers-whether of remanufactured or new parts-helps extend the service life of vehicles and reduce waste. Sustainability is at the heart of all of TERREPOWER's activities.

About TERREPOWER

TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, is the largest sustainable manufacturer in the world by volume. Founded in 1987 on a legacy of innovation, TERREPOWER is a global pure play aftermarket leader specializing in providing high-quality components to the automotive and industrial markets. With an extensive operational footprint throughout North America and Europe, including 19 sustainable manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, and 28 brands with products sold in more than 90 countries, TERREPOWER is committed to strengthening supply chain resilience, reducing waste and advancing the circular economy. Learn more at www.terrepower.com

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