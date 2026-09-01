Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Lesley Jackson
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
2138006A8FCYYWSJKE32
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial Instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
SEDOL: BPJMQ25
Nature of transaction
Purchase - Dividend Reinvestment
Date Of Transaction
28 August 2026
Price (s)
91.6308 pence
Volume(s)
1,882
Aggregated information
N/A
Place Of Transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification
40,296
Contact
Jacqueline Ennis
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification
1 September 2026