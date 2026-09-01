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WKN: 882803 | ISIN: DK0010253921 | Ticker-Symbol: 5RF
Frankfurt
01.09.26 | 08:02
103,80 Euro
+1,57 % +1,60
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,20105,6014:04
105,20105,4014:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 12:12 Uhr
127 Leser
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Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: Schouw & Co. closes the acquisition of Spectre and adjust revenue guidance accordingly

On 2 July 2026, Schouw & Co. announced an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Spectre, a long-standing family-owned company and specialised B2B manufacturer of premium functional outdoor and sportswear apparel.

All the relevant regulatory approvals have now been obtained and all other conditions for the transaction have now been met. The transaction closed today as expected, and Schouw & Co. now holds a 75% ownership interest in Spectre, while the Klausen family remains the remaining 25%. The company will continue with its existing management.

The completed transaction will have the effect that Spectre will be recognised in the Schouw & Co. Group's consolidated financial statements from 1 September 2026. The consolidation of Spectre will expectedly increase the Group's consolidated revenue for 2026 by DKK 300-400 million while no material impact is expected on EBITDA as the Purchase Price Allocation and other acquisition related costs will offset profits from ordinary activities. Consequently, the Group's 2026 full-year revenue is now expected in the range of DKK 35.1-37.6 billion against previously DKK 34.8-37.2 billion, while the expectations for 2026 full-year EBITDA remains in the range DKK 3.150-3.350 million.

Before any effect of Purchase Price Allocations, etc., Spectre expects a full-year 2026 revenue of about DKK 1 billion and an EBITDA margin of 15-17%.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President & CEO

Please direct any questions to President Jens Bjerg Sørensen, telephone no. +45 86 11 22 22.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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