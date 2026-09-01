Issuer: Immunic AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Immunic Appoints Chitrang Davé as Chief Data and Digital Officer



01.09.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Immunic Appoints Chitrang Davé as Chief Data and Digital Officer - New C-Suite Role and Appointment Underscore Commitment to Building a Strong, Commercial-Ready Data Ecosystem, in Preparation for Potential NDA Submission and Commercialization - NEW YORK, September 1, 2026 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic diseases, today announced the appointment of Chitrang Davé as Chief Data and Digital Officer (CDDO), effective today. Mr. Davé will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Erik Lundgren and will serve as a member of the executive leadership team. In this newly created C-suite role, Mr. Davé will establish and lead Immunic's enterprise-wide data systems, analytics, AI, and digital strategy, building a unified organization spanning data science, data engineering, data management, and digital capabilities to support the company's transition from late-stage clinical development to commercial readiness. In this role, he will support the preparation of the data package for the potential New Drug Application (NDA) submission and commercialization of vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) in multiple sclerosis (MS). "We are continuing to add to our exceptional leadership team as we move toward one of the most important periods in Immunic's history," said Erik Lundgren, Chief Executive Officer of Immunic. "With top-line data from our Phase 3 ENSURE trials of vidofludimus calcium in relapsing MS expected by year-end and preparations for our confirmatory Phase 3 program in progressive MS advancing, we intend to move decisively from pivotal data to regulatory filing to commercial execution. This key phase requires a strong data ecosystem. Chitrang has built exactly that kind of disruptive, data-driven enterprise capability across life sciences companies. I look forward to working closely with Chitrang as we build the data infrastructure to match the ambition of our science." "I am honored to join Immunic at such an important moment in the company's history," said Mr. Davé. "Immunic is advancing a differentiated oral therapy with the potential to address significant unmet needs for patients across both relapsing and progressive forms of MS. With pivotal trial readouts ahead and potential NDA filing and commercialization on the horizon, there is a real opportunity to build a modern, commercial-ready data and digital foundation that supports the company through its next phase of growth. By strategically leveraging technology, data, and AI, we can amplify the speed and agility of a focused biotech, accelerate clinical execution, and build scalable commercial capabilities that enable Immunic to compete effectively." Mr. Davé is an enterprise data and analytics executive with more than 25 years of global leadership experience building and scaling data, advanced analytics, AI, governance, and digital capabilities across regulated life sciences environments. He most recently served as Head of Enterprise Data, AI & Advanced Analytics at Avidity Biosciences, where he defined and operationalized enterprise data strategy for a rapidly growing biotech preparing for commercial launch, and translated AI strategy into a production portfolio spanning generative and agentic AI. Prior to Avidity, he served as Global Head of Enterprise Data & Analytics at Edwards Lifesciences, where he led the company's global data and analytics organization and delivered measurable enterprise value. Earlier in his career, Mr. Davé spent 16 years at Medtronic in progressively senior data and analytics leadership roles, including Head of Data Products. Mr. Davé holds an MBA from Case Western Reserve University and a Bachelor of Engineering from M.S. University in India. The Compensation Committee of Immunic's Board of Directors granted Mr. Davé an initial equity option to purchase 120,000 shares of common stock of the company under the Immunic, Inc. 2026 Inducement Equity Compensation Plan (the "Options"). The Options were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Davé's commencement of employment pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Options will be time vested, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of August 30, 2026 and the remainder vesting on a monthly basis in 36 equal installments. About Immunic, Inc. Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, with top-line data expected to be available by the end of 2026. Initiation of an additional Phase 3 clinical trial in progressive MS is expected later in 2026. Vidofludimus calcium has already shown therapeutic potential and a favorable safety and tolerability profile in Phase 2 clinical trials in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and other diseases. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). The company's development pipeline also includes earlier-stage programs, including IMU-381 and IMU-856, aimed at building a broader therapeutics platform addressing neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com . Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash and cash runway, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Immunic's development programs and the targeted diseases; the potential for Immunic's development programs to safely and effectively target diseases; preclinical and clinical data for Immunic's development programs; the feasibility of advancing vidofludimus calcium to a confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial in progressive multiple sclerosis; the timing of current and future clinical trials, anticipated clinical milestones and regulatory approvals; the nature, strategy and focus of the company and further updates with respect thereto; the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company; expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of the company; and the executive and board structure of the company. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, increasing inflation, tariffs and macroeconomics trends, impacts of the Ukraine - Russia conflict and the conflict in the Middle East on planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, any changes to the size of the target markets for the company's products or product candidates, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, and in the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all of the contents of this press release. Contact Information Immunic, Inc.

Jessica Breu

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

+49 89 2080 477 09

jessica.breu@imux.com US IR Contact

LifeSci Advisors

Joyce Allaire

immunic@lifesciadvisors.com US Media Contact

Real Chemistry

media@imux.com



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