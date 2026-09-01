Huawei Consumer Business Group: Huawei Hosts Games Summit 2026, Deepening Support for Chinese Game Developers Expanding into Europe

Summit connects Chinese studios with European partners, market insights, and Huawei's localization and compliance expertise

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei today hosted the HUAWEI Games Summit 2026 in Düsseldorf during Gamescom week, a strategic gathering designed to connect Chinese game developers with the fast-growing European market. Organized by HUAWEI GameCenter, the summit brought together over 40 participants, including prominent studios Rastar, YOOZOO, FunPlus, KURO GAMES and Dream of Dragons. European industry partners, gaming analysts, and Huawei's overseas gaming team to share market insights, cooperation models, and the resources developers need to succeed across the region.

Unlocking Europe's Gaming Opportunities

The summit opened with welcome addresses from Huawei's leadership, who reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting partners as its overseas ecosystem continues to grow. Huawei then presented its overseas gaming business model, showcasing global success stories and incentive policies that help developers achieve commercial success through diverse cooperation models.

Sessions explored some of the most promising avenues for growth in Europe. Huawei shared an analysis of the region's mini-game market, an emerging blue ocean opportunity, alongside strategies for entering the broader European market through deeper integration. Throughout, the team highlighted Huawei's local advantages, from established distribution channels to on-the-ground support.

Privacy and compliance also featured prominently, with a dedicated session on European regulatory requirements. Drawing on Huawei's own experience, the discussion covered practical approaches to meeting GDPR obligations, supported by localized infrastructure that includes the Aspiegel subsidiary in Ireland, a localization center in Madrid, and a compliance hub in Dublin.

Partner Perspectives on a Changing Industry

A local partner sharing session brought European voices to the stage. Gameloft's Aurelien Lavaud discussed IP popularity and audience preferences in Europe, and how studios can build effective IP collaboration strategies. Enrique Phan of Sphere Games examined how AI is reshaping game development and where the technology is heading. Andreas Mac Mahon of Flexion addressed the redesigned evolving app store fee models and their impact on global games publishing, while Patrik Jackiewicz of Challengemode shared a view of "Winning Europe Market by Market: A Growth Playbook for Mobile Publishers".

Understanding the European Player

The summit closed with a round table bringing together five local high-value players and key opinion leaders. The conversation gave developers direct insight into European user preferences and how players perceive different game genres, helping studios tailor their offerings to regional tastes.

Why Developers Choose Huawei

Europe's gaming industry remains a vibrant hub of innovation, with a diverse player base and growing demand for high-quality mobile games. Through HUAWEI GameCenter, available in more than 170 countries and regions and offering thousands of games, Huawei provides Chinese developers a trusted route into the region. Hundreds of Chinese studios already work with Huawei to reach players in Europe. Backed by its localization and compliance expertise across Europe, Huawei continues to help partners seize new opportunities and build sustainable, long-term success.

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