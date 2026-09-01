Data Center Air Handling Units Market worth $6.70 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Data Center Air Handling Units Market is projected to grow from USD 4.00 billion in 2026 to USD 6.70 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Key drivers of the data center air handling units market are rapid expansion of the data center sector, growing emphasis on energy-efficient and sustainable data center cooling, and increasing server rack power density driving demand for advanced airflow management.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Data Center Air Handling Units Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Data Center Air Handling Units Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2022-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 4.00 billion

USD 4.00 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 6.70 billion

USD 6.70 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 9.0%

Data Center Air Handling Units Market Trends & Insights:

The introduction of hyperscale and colocation data centers in the market necessitates higher cooling capacity solutions to support large IT infrastructure. The scope of application of AHUs with chilled water and water-efficiency technology, such as free cooling, economizers, and right control systems, is also on the rise owing to the lower energy consumption achieved during operation. IoT-enabled intelligent AHUs with smart, monitored systems, variable-speed fans, automation and predictive maintenance modes are also attracting data center operators to optimize airflow management and maximize up time.

North America is the fastest-growing region, in terms of value, with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

AHU integrated with chilled water systems, by type, accounting for a 38.3% share, in terms of value, of the overall market in 2025.

By capacity, the =50,001 M3/H segment is expected to dominate the data center air handling units market during the forecast period.

By data center type, the hyperscale data centers segment accounted for a 38.8% share of the overall market in terms of value in 2025.

Vertiv Group Corp., Johnson Controls, and STULZ GmbH are identified as some of the star players in the data center air handling units market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, Menerga GmbH, and Haakon Industries, among others, have distinguished themselves as startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=192677855

By type, the AHUs integrated with chilled water systems are expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period.

The AHU integrated with chilled water systems segment is projected to lead the overall data center air handling units market during the forecast period. This system is popular among large-scale data centers like hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise. Chilled water systems offer high cooling efficiency, good scalability, and reliable thermal management.

With the rising use of high-density computing (increasing utilization of data centers, AI and ML applications, HPC for scientific applications), there is an emerging need for AHUs that can handle higher heat loads and power densities while maintaining static temperature and humidity across large data center environments.

By data center type, hyperscale data centers are expected to dominate the overall data center air handling units market during the forecast period.

The hyperscale data centers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall data center air handling units industry during the forecast period. Demand in this segment is primarily attributed to the expansion of cloud infrastructure by various business organizations, a wave of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) adoption, and a surge of data-reliant applications. Hyperscale data centers consist of thousands of servers that produce significant heat and require high-performance thermal management systems. Cooling systems in large data centers use AHUs combined with chilled water systems, free cooling technologies, variable speed fans, and advanced controls to achieve efficient cooling.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=192677855

By capacity, =50,001 M3/H is expected to dominate the global data center air handling units market during the forecast period.

In terms of capacity, the =50,001 m3/h segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global data center air handling units market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is mainly due to increasing implementation of hyperscale data centers, large colocation facilities, and AI-based computing infrastructure requiring high airflow capacity systems. As modern data centers have been increasing rack densities and thermal loads, higher capacity AHUs (>50,000 m 3/h airflow capacity) are critical for providing efficient cooling, even air distribution, and dependable operating conditions for mission-critical IT systems.

The fast expansion of cloud computing, AI, ML, and HPCs is creating demand for large-capacity air handling units (AHUs). These applications need larger amounts of computing resources, leading to more heat generation in the data center environment. High-capacity AHUs allow an appropriate cooling capacity for large server halls and allow precise control of temperature, humidity, and airflow. These high-capacity AHUs can be combined with intelligent control platforms to apply advanced cooling technologies such as chilled water, free cooling, variable-speed EC fans, and custom controls to address additional cooling loads and optimize the total energy cost.

North America is poised to dominate the global data center air handling units market throughout the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the global data center air handling units market during the forecast period due to several factors. The region has a well-established digital infrastructure, a high concentration of hyperscale data centers, and rapidly increasing investments in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and high-performance computing (HPC). Major cloud service providers, along with tech giants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google, Meta, Oracle, and CoreWeave, are based in the region. These companies are continually expanding their AI-ready data center capacity to meet the growing demand for computational workloads.

As GPU-heavy AI clusters and high-density server racks become more common, the need for effective cooling solutions has significantly increased. Consequently, there is a steady demand for advanced thermal management solutions. North America is also an early adopter of next-generation cooling technologies, such as direct-to-chip liquid cooling, immersion cooling, precision cooling systems, computer room air conditioners (CRACs), computer room air handlers (CRAHs), coolant distribution units (CDUs), heat exchangers, smarter airflow management systems, and AI-enabled thermal monitoring platforms.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=192677855

Key Players

Some of the leading data center air handling units companies in this market include Vertiv Group Corp (US), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Johnson Controls, Inc. (US), Trane (Ireland), and Carrier (US), among others.

Investment Funding

The data center air handling units market is seeing rising investment activity, driven by strategic acquisitions, platform consolidation, and AI-ready liquid-to-air integration across multiple sub-segments. Deal-making accelerated sharply into early 2026, culminating in three mega-deals worth roughly USD 19 billion combined, announced within 11 days in March 2026, following several years of more episodic, mid-sized transactions. The funding scenario in the data center air handling units market follows a similar trend of correction and acceleration. The broader data center cooling market grew from USD 18.4 billion in 2024 to USD 20.8 billion in 2025, a roughly 13% year-over-year increase that signals capital is flowing back into the sector.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A in the data center air handling units market is on pace to exceed prior-year volume, with a rising share of deals valued above USD 1 billion as buyers prioritize integrated, liquid-ready thermal platforms. Three mega-deals defined the period: Eaton's acquisition of Boyd Thermal and Ecolab's acquisition of CoolIT Systems, announced within days of each other, alongside Trane Technologies' acquisition of LiquidStack.

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

See More Latest Equipment Machine and Tooling Industry Reports:

Data Center Pipes Market by Pipe Type (Pre-Insulated Pipes, Flexible Pipes), Pipe Material (Plastic & Composite Pipes, Stainless Steel Pipes, Carbon Steel Pipes, Copper Pipes), Data Center Type, Applications, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

Transformer Insulation Market by Material (Liquid, Solid Insulation), Voltage Class, Type (Liquid Filled, Dry-type Transformer), End-use Industry (Electrical Utilities, Data Centers, Oil & Gas, Power), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Data Center Coolant Distribution Units Market by Type (In-Row, In-Rack, FDU), Cooling Type (Direct to Chip Cooling, Immersion Cooling), End User (Colocation Providers, Enterprises, Hyperscale), and Region Global Forecast to 2032

Heat Exchanger Market by Type (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Cooled), Material (Metals, Alloys, Brazing Clad Materials), End-use Industry (Chemical, Energy, HVACR, Food & Beverage, Power, Pulp & Paper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Centrifuge Market by Type (Laboratory, Industrial), Rotor Type (Fixed-Angle, Swinging Bucket), Application (Fluid Clarification, Dewatering), End-use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage), Speed, Capacity, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-center-air-handling-units-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-center-air-handling-units.asp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data-center-air-handling-units-market-worth-6-70-billion-by-2032---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302865874.html