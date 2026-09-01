HUMAIN and Reflection Announce Strategic AI Collaboration at LEAP 2026

Reflection's models to launch on sovereign infrastructure following release, with companies exploring continued model deployment and customization, sovereign neocloud collaboration and compute offtake

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, and Reflection AI, a frontier AI lab building open models, today announced plans to deploy Reflection's models on HUMAIN's AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia following the release of the first model later this year.

Unveiled at the LEAP conference in Riyadh, the announcement brings together HUMAIN's growing AI infrastructure capabilities with Reflection's advanced models. The planned initial deployment will make Reflection's first generally available model available on Kingdom-based infrastructure, providing regional customers access to frontier intelligence on sovereign infrastructure. This also provides a foundation for the companies to explore a broader collaboration around sovereign AI deployment and compute.

Additionally, HUMAIN and Reflection intend to explore the possibility of Reflection utilizing HUMAIN compute capacity for future training and inference requirements.

"Open models are becoming an increasingly important part of how the public and private sectors build and control their AI capabilities," said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN. "Our collaboration with Reflection is about taking that potential further by bringing advanced models to the Kingdom and creating the opportunity to customize and deploy them against real-world needs. Reflection's initial models are a starting point for what we believe can become a much broader collaboration across model development, sovereign AI and enterprise deployment."

"We see HUMAIN as a strategic partner in bringing advanced AI models to scale. By combining Reflection's model and infrastructure software capabilities with HUMAIN's infrastructure and compute platform, we have an opportunity to deploy models customized for sovereign AI capabilities," said Reflection co-founder and CEO Misha Laskin. "This is the beginning of a collaboration we believe can create meaningful new capabilities in the region and beyond."

The announcement at LEAP reflects HUMAIN's broader strategy to build capabilities across the AI stack. By bringing model and software developers and compute infrastructure together in the Kingdom, HUMAIN aims to support AI workloads from training and customization through to large-scale inference and enterprise deployment.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human-AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

About Reflection

Reflection is an AI lab with a mission to make open intelligence accessible to all. Its team includes leaders from Google DeepMind, Meta, Anthropic, and OpenAI, and pioneering researchers who helped develop GPT, Gemini, AlphaGo, and more. Reflection trains open-weight foundation models end-to-end in-house and delivers the software and infrastructure to bring them into production -- giving enterprises, governments, developers, and researchers a powerful alternative to closed models. The company believes AI should be built through transparency and collaboration, and that end users should have the ability to deploy and control their intelligence, securely, at scale, and on their own terms. Learn more at http://reflection.ai.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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