SecondSideMedia Launches Digital Platform to Address Inaccurate and Misleading AI-Generated Information

The new digital platform helps individuals and organizations publish clarifications, corrections, official statements and other verified public responses that traditional media may be unable or unlikely to publish.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecondSideMedia has launched its digital platform after successfully piloting several Published Records. The platform's records are designed primarily for machine readability, and its pilot demonstrated that Published Records can help correct inaccurate information appearing in AI-generated outputs. The company monitors at least four AI systems before and after publication to track whether outputs change, whether a Published Record is explicitly sourced, and whether it appears on or near page one of Google Search results.

PR, crisis management, and reputation management firms typically seek broad coverage by placing content across multiple third-party publications. SecondSideMedia takes a different approach. Because the company manages its own publishing platform, it can focus on whether a single structured record can address the specific information gap.

SecondSideMedia works directly with individuals and organizations while also partnering with law firms, public relations agencies, and reputation management professionals. These professionals can use SecondSideMedia as a complementary service when a client needs to address a specific AI narrative problem without replacing a broader legal, communications, or reputation strategy. This approach will become increasingly important as AI-generated answers influence how people and organizations are evaluated.

"When AI gets the story wrong, the affected person or business needs somewhere credible to publish the correction or missing context," explained Aaron Lazor, Founder of SecondSideMedia. "Traditional media may not publish that response, but the information still needs to be put on the public record."

SecondSideMedia operates as a neutral publishing registry. The company publishes attributable and verifiable information across six Published Record categories. The platform has also identified and tracks 13 recurring AI Narrative Issues that affect how information is generated and presented.



Each Published Record undergoes a defined submission and verification process. The platform does not remove unfavorable content, promise changes to AI-generated results, or replace legal or public relations advice. Instead, it gives affected parties a dedicated place on the open web to establish a verified public record containing context that may otherwise be missing.



Organizations and individuals can learn more, review the verification methodology, and begin a submission at SecondSideMedia.com.

About SecondSideMedia

SecondSideMedia helps individuals and organizations publish verified responses and missing context when AI-generated information is inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading. The company serves clients directly and works alongside law firms, public relations agencies, branding professionals, and other advisers.

For more information, visit SecondSideMedia.com.

Media Contact

Aaron Lazor

Founder, SecondSideMedia

Email: contact@secondsidemedia.com

Phone: (201) 331-5842

Website: https://secondsidemedia.com/

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