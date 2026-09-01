Racing Tires Market to Reach USD 3.929 Billion by 2035, Reports Radial Insights

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Racing Tires Market was valued at USD 2.921 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 3.051 billion in 2026 to USD 3.929 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 2.85% during the forecast period, according to the latest market intelligence study published by Radial Insights.

Long-term control-tire contracts with major racing championships remain the market's most important demand stabilizer, providing manufacturers with predictable race-calendar volumes, technical development continuity and extensive global brand exposure. At the same time, expanding grassroots participation, sim-to-real driver pathways and the geographic growth of electric and alternative-energy motorsport are widening the addressable market beyond traditional top-tier racing.

The new study, titled 'Racing Tires Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis, 2025-2035,' evaluates demand by discipline, vehicle class, compound, sales channel, construction, end user and region. It also examines exclusive series agreements, compound development, club racing participation, radial racing slick adoption, sustainability initiatives and technology transfer between motorsport and high-performance road tires.

Control-Tire Contracts Provide Long-Term Revenue Visibility

Exclusive tire-supply agreements materially reduce demand uncertainty because manufacturers can align production, compound development, logistics and trackside technical support with predefined racing calendars. The model is especially important in premier championships where consistent tire specifications are essential to sporting equity and where suppliers must deliver large quantities of highly specialized products throughout the season.

In June 2026, Formula 1 and the FIA extended Pirelli's position as single tire supplier for Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 Academy through 2028. NASCAR's multi-year relationship with Goodyear similarly preserves exclusive supply across the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series. These contracts give suppliers recurring demand while turning motorsport into a high-visibility testing and branding platform.

The control-tire format also reduces the product complexity associated with historic multi-supplier tire competition, allowing manufacturers to spread research and development costs across longer contract periods. Radial Insights estimates that exclusive control-tire agreements contribute approximately 0.5 percentage points to overall market CAGR through 2035.

Key Insights From Radial Insights' Market Study

Circuit and track racing remains the largest discipline, supported by Formula racing, endurance championships, GT competition and national touring-car series.

International single-seater racing creates significant demand for technically advanced slick, intermediate and wet-weather tires.

Dry slicks account for the core racing requirement, while intermediate and full-wet compounds remain essential for variable-weather competition and safety.

Series-spec contracts account for the majority of market value by providing suppliers with predictable volumes and long-term technical relationships.

Radial racing tires dominate modern circuit competition, while bias-ply products retain specialized positions in drag, vintage and selected grassroots applications.

Grassroots Motorsport Expands the Amateur Customer Base

Professional championships generate visibility, but grassroots and club motorsport create a broad recurring tire customer base. Motorsport UK reports approximately 64,000 competition license holders participating across 14 disciplines and around 3,500 events annually. Accessible formats that can be entered with a free RS Clubman License and local club membership reduce barriers for participants using road-based or entry-level competition vehicles.

The FIA is supporting similar participation pathways internationally. Its 2025 club-development program covers 149 sport member clubs, while the Motor Sport in a Box initiative is designed to help national sporting authorities organize lower-cost events in accessible locations.

Digital motorsport is adding another entry route. iRacing reports more than 350,000 sim racers worldwide, while the 2025 Skip Barber Formula iRacing Series offered prizes valued above USD 500,000 and provided a pathway into real-world Formula racing.

For tire suppliers, this participation funnel creates demand across karting, club circuit racing, time attack and entry-level control-tire categories. Amateur competitors also tend to purchase directly through specialist dealers and race distributors, providing suppliers with higher-value aftermarket opportunities alongside major series contracts. Radial Insights estimates that grassroots and sim-to-real participation contributes approximately 0.4 percentage points to market CAGR.

Regional Market Outlook

Europe leads the Racing Tires Market with a 37.69% share, supported by an extensive circuit network, long-established racing culture, Formula and endurance championships and a dense ecosystem of professional teams, engineering firms and specialist motorsport suppliers. The region remains central to tire R&D and premium race-tire development.

North America accounts for 30.07%, supported by NASCAR, IndyCar, sports-car racing, drag racing and a large grassroots motorsport community. Strong participation across both professional and amateur categories sustains recurring demand for control tires and aftermarket racing products.

Asia-Pacific represents 20.28% and is becoming an increasingly important growth region as international series expand in Japan, China and other markets. Latin America holds 5.96%, the Middle East accounts for 3.03% and Africa represents 2.97%, with opportunities linked to new circuits, regional championships and growing motorsport participation.

Racing Tires Market Snapshot, 2025-2035

Market Metric Strategic Data Point Historical Period 2020-2025 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2025-2035 2025 Market Size USD 2.921 Billion 2026 Market Size USD 3.051 Billion 2035 Forecast Market Size USD 3.929 Billion Forecast CAGR 2.85 % Leading Region Europe Europe Market Share 37.69 % Leading Discipline Circuit / Track Racing Leading Vehicle Class Formula / Open-Wheel Dominant Compound Slick / Dry Leading Sales Channel Series-Spec Control-Tire Contracts Primary Market Driver Exclusive Racing Series Supply Contracts

Market Challenges

Advanced racing compounds, specialized carcass construction, continuous testing and trackside engineering make motorsport tires expensive to develop and manufacture. This creates a particular challenge in amateur and club racing, where participants are considerably more price sensitive than professional teams.

Regulation can also increase development complexity. Tire suppliers must respond to changing safety requirements, series-specific technical rules and sustainability targets while maintaining tightly controlled performance characteristics. Supply disruptions are particularly disruptive during fixed race calendars, making manufacturing resilience and trackside inventory planning essential.

Recent Industry Developments

In June 2026, the FIA exercised its option to retain Pirelli as the single tire supplier for Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula 3 through the end of 2028. The extension provides long-cycle demand visibility while supporting continued investment in performance, safety and sustainable compound technologies.

In March 2026, Bridgestone announced its 2026 motorsports program, expanding supply to 12 GT500 teams, six GT300 teams and seven FIM Endurance World Championship teams while continuing as IndyCar's official tire supplier. The program demonstrates how manufacturers use motorsport to deepen technical partnerships and transfer track-derived technologies across broader portfolios.

Competitive Landscape

The Racing Tires Market is concentrated among a relatively small group of manufacturers with the technical resources, motorsport relationships and production capabilities required to support professional competition. Pirelli benefits from high-profile Formula 1 exposure, while Goodyear's NASCAR position provides substantial visibility in North American stock-car racing. Michelin maintains a strong presence in endurance motorsport, while Bridgestone participates across major Japanese championships, endurance racing and IndyCar programs.

Hankook and Yokohama also use motorsport to strengthen technology development and brand positioning across regional racing series and high-performance aftermarket channels. Competitive advantage increasingly depends on more than outright lap-time performance. Suppliers must deliver repeatable compound behavior, safe degradation characteristics, reliable logistics, trackside engineering support and increasingly credible sustainability strategies.

Explore the Full Racing Tires Market Study

Motorsport tire manufacturers, racing teams, series organizers, OEMs, distributors, investors and performance-vehicle companies can access the complete Radial Insights study for deeper strategic intelligence beyond headline forecasts.

The full report provides:

Global Racing Tires Market sizing and forecasts through 2035

Circuit, rally, off-road, Baja and drag-racing analysis

Formula, GT, motorcycle and karting tire demand

Slick, intermediate and wet-compound assessment

Control-tire versus aftermarket sales analysis

Radial and bias-ply racing tire technology trends

Professional versus amateur racer demand

Regional and country-level motorsport opportunities

Competitive benchmarking of leading tire manufacturers

Supply-contract, product-development and distribution intelligence

Request a Free Sample Report:

Visit https://www.radialinsights.com/report/racing-tires-market to explore the complete Racing Tires Market study, access sample data tables and charts, review the research methodology and request a free sample report.

For Japan and international market intelligence, visit www.radialinsights.jp.

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About Us

Radial Insights is North America's leading specialist market research and strategic consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the global tire, rubber, and automotive industries. Headquartered in the United States, the firm delivers proprietary plant-level intelligence, dual-track validated market forecasts, competitive analysis, and custom advisory services spanning 160+ countries.

Its core assets include a continuously updated database tracking 284 tire manufacturing facilities across 38 countries, a rigorous dual-track methodology that reconciles bottom-up and top-down data within strict error tolerances, and 50-80 primary expert interviews per study with OEM purchasing managers, plant directors, and industry executives. Radial Insights supports tire manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and automotive stakeholders with actionable intelligence on market sizing, EV and mobility transitions, supply-chain dynamics, technology roadmaps, regulatory developments, and growth strategy.

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