Automotive Test Equipment Market worth $5.92 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the automotive test equipment market is projected to grow from USD 4.47 billion in 2026 to USD 5.92 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Automotive Test Equipment Market'

Automotive Test Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2033

2022-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 4.47 Billion

USD 4.47 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 5.92 Billion

USD 5.92 Billion CAGR (2026-2033): 4.1%

Automotive Test Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

EV regulations are expanding mandatory testing across battery and high-voltage systems

ADAS and EV requirements are expanding wheel alignment equipment demand

R&D and technical centers are increasing high-value test equipment demand through advanced validation

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Test equipment manufacturers are expanding beyond standalone hardware toward integrated hardware-and-software platforms, modular test cells, reusable simulation environments, and automated test orchestration. Suppliers such as dSPACE, AVL, and HORIBA are integrating HIL, simulation, measurement, automation, and physical test equipment to support multiple vehicle programs and testing requirements. dSPACE's 2026 HIL Farm Management approach, which monitors HIL system availability, utilization, and errors, reflects this shift from individual bench deployment toward centrally managed test capacity. At the physical testing level, its collaboration with MAHA combines chassis dynamometer hardware with scenario simulation for vehicle-in-the-loop validation, enabling automated driving functions to be tested under repeatable road conditions. This is shifting investment priorities toward shared HIL farms, automated scheduling, modular test cells, and connected simulation environments, enabling a single equipment base to support multiple vehicle programs and software variants. For suppliers, the commercial opportunity is therefore shifting from equipment sales alone toward higher value system integration, automation software, upgrades, and lifecycle services.

EV regulations are expanding mandatory testing across battery and high-voltage systems

The EV segment is becoming a key growth area for the automotive test equipment market. Stricter European regulations are increasing the need for mandatory validation across battery, high-voltage, charging, and powertrain systems. As battery pack voltage and power rise, there is a growing demand for insulation resistance testing, high-potential (Hi Pot) testing, leakage current measurement, isolation testing, and high-voltage safety testing at the cell, module, pack, and vehicle levels.

In response, equipment suppliers are developing modular and scalable test platforms that can accommodate a range of battery and e-powertrain testing requirements. This approach allows for the use of standard equipment architectures across different vehicle programs, enhancing equipment utilization.

TÜV SÜD is expanding its independent EV battery validation services to include electrical, chemical, mechanical, thermal, environmental, abuse, and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing. Their battery laboratories are located throughout Germany and in other major automotive regions, where they conduct tests at the cell, module, and pack levels. This includes validation against requirements such as UNECE R100.

Overall, the regulatory-driven growth of the EV market is creating a demand not only for OEM-owned test equipment but also for independent testing capacity. This expansion broadens the addressable market for advanced battery and vehicle testing infrastructure.

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ADAS and EV requirements are expanding wheel alignment equipment demand

The wheel alignment segment is becoming increasingly important due to the need for precise control of toe, camber, caster, and steering position, particularly for ADAS calibration and EV geometry. Hunter Engineering's expansion of its WinAlign vehicle coverage and OEM specification data reflects the industry's shift towards software-enabled alignment equipment that accommodates the growing variety of vehicle configurations. Additionally, integrating alignment data with ADAS calibration functions underscores the importance of wheel alignment as a prerequisite for accurate vehicle calibration.

John Bean's development of integrated wheel alignment and ADAS calibration systems illustrates another market demand: higher workshop throughput. By enabling alignment and ADAS tasks to be performed simultaneously, integrated equipment optimizes bay utilization and strengthens the business case for upgrading from traditional aligners. This evolving landscape in the automotive test equipment market is driving demand for 3D imaging aligners, automated measurement systems, continuously updated vehicle databases, and ADAS-integrated platforms. As a result, there are increased opportunities for replacement and upgrade across OEM service networks, dealerships, and independent workshops.

R&D and technical centers are increasing high-value test equipment demand through advanced validation

The segment focusing on R&D and technical centers is witnessing increased equipment intensity as OEMs transition complex validation activities in-house. This trend is particularly evident in EV batteries, power electronics, ADAS, and next-generation vehicle electronics.

In December 2025, Geely invested USD 284 million in a Safety Center located in Ningbo. This facility is equipped to conduct 27 different types of tests related to the safety of intelligent and electrified vehicles, batteries, and ADAS. Meanwhile, BMW has expanded its R&D center in Shenyang by adding 19 low- and high-voltage test benches, pedestrian safety testing capabilities, electronic analysis capabilities, and extreme-temperature charging tests. This expansion aims to enhance battery electric vehicle (BEV) development and validation capacity in China.

As a result of these developments, there is a growing demand for high-power battery cyclers, e-axle test benches, power analyzers, environmental chambers, hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) systems, and automated measurement platforms. Companies like Chroma ATE are expanding their offerings of battery and power electronics test systems for EV development, while NI is advancing PXI-based automated test architectures for automotive electronics. Additionally, Keysight Technologies is focusing on strengthening its EV and automotive Ethernet validation solutions to support the shift toward higher speeds and software-controlled testing.

The strategic opportunity lies in creating multi-domain R&D laboratories that can share instrumentation across programs, including battery, power electronics, electronic control units (ECUs), and vehicle testing. This approach not only improves asset utilization but also reduces the need for duplicated testing infrastructure.

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Top Companies in Automotive Test Equipment Market:

The Top Companies in Automotive Test Equipment Market are AVL (Austria), HORIBA Ltd. (Japan), National Instruments (US), Durr AG (Germany), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany).

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