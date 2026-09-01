Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG's Cellgenic Commences Commercial Activity in Peru, Extending Its Latin American Footprint

Peru becomes the newest addition to Cellgenic's Latin American commercial network - one of three coordinated market initiatives across the region, subject to applicable local regulatory requirements.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced the commencement of Cellgenic commercial activity in Peru through the establishment of local commercial arrangements, including exclusive representation arrangements in permitted channels.

The Peru announcement extends Cellgenic's Latin American commercial network, which the Company has been building through market entries and local partnerships across the region. Cellgenic intends to develop physician and medical-provider relationships in Peru consistent with its approach in other Latin American markets, subject to applicable Peruvian regulatory requirements and to the terms of its local arrangements. The Company is not making therapeutic claims in this announcement. Cellgenic products are offered to licensed physicians and clinics only in markets where such distribution is permitted under local law and are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for commercial use in the United States.

Peru is one of three coordinated Cellgenic market initiatives - alongside Brazil and Colombia - that comprise the division's current Latin American growth phase.Further activity in Brazil and Colombia remains subject to local requirements and is not being announced as completed by this release.

Operational and Strategic Update

David Christensen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc., commented: "Peru has a physician community with demonstrated interest in regenerative medicine. Establishing a local commercial presence there is a next step in building out Cellgenic's Latin American network."

Each new market is intended to broaden the base of physicians and clinics Cellgenic may supply and support, extending a regional commercial network that the Company is designing to build product relationships over time rather than one-off sales - a deliberate, market-by-market ramp rather than a single revenue event. The Company has not determined that the Peru arrangements will be material to its results of operations, and there can be no assurance that they will generate meaningful or recurring revenue.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare Technology across an international network. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cellgenic

Cellgenic is the biologics and product-commercialization division of Global Stem Cells Group, developing and distributing advanced cellular Technology, biologics, peptide therapeutics, and related regenerative-medicine products to physicians and clinics in permitted international markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect management's current belief only.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of that indebtedness; its history of operating losses; the possibility that the Peru arrangements, and any subsequent Brazil or Colombia initiatives, will not result in material revenue, recurring demand, or successful local execution; regulatory developments in the United States, Argentina,Peru, Brazil, Colombia, and the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its subsidiaries operate, including product registration, import, manufacturing, and physician-use requirements applicable to cellular and biologic products; the risk that products distributed outside the United States may be subject to enforcement or restriction if offered in a manner that implicates U.S. or foreign law; market acceptance, operational execution, and competitive conditions; currency and general economic factors; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and the requirements of the OTC market. These and other risks are described more fully under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information on or accessible through the Company's website, including RMTG.com, is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which remain the authoritative source of information about the Company. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

RMTG.com

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/rmtgs-cellgenic-commences-commercial-activity-in-peru-extending-its-latin-american-fo-1214899