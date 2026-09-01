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ACCESS Newswire
01.09.2026 13:02 Uhr
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NX3 Commercial Group LLC: NX3 Commercial Group Closes MB2 Dental Net Lease Sale in Yuba City, CA - 14 Days from LOI to Close

Firm represented an all-cash 1031 exchange buyer on the $1,650,000 acquisition at a 6.30% cap rate

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / NX3 Commercial Group, a national net lease investment sales brokerage, today announced the closing of a single-tenant MB2 Dental net leased property at 1215 Plumas Street in Yuba City, California. The asset traded at $1,650,000, representing a 6.30% cap rate.

NX3 represented the buyer - a 1031 exchange investor purchasing all cash, with no financing contingency. The transaction went from executed letter of intent to close in 14 days, inside a live exchange window.

Josh Ferrito, Vice President of Investment Sales, and Matt Wister, Senior Associate, brokered the transaction on behalf of the buyer out of NX3's Fort Lauderdale headquarters.

Speed as the Deliverable

Exchange buyers operate against fixed statutory deadlines - 45 days to identify, 180 days to close - and a missed window converts a tax-deferred transaction into a taxable event. The NX3 team compressed diligence, tenant verification, title, and closing mechanics into a two-week runway to preserve the buyer's exchange treatment.

"Fourteen days isn't a marketing number, it's what the buyer needed," said Ferrito. "When someone is inside an identification window, the job stops being about finding a deal and starts being about eliminating everything that can slow one down. We underwrote it fast, got aligned with the seller early, and worked the closing checklist in parallel instead of in sequence."

"All cash removes the lender from the critical path, but it doesn't remove the work," added Wister. "You still have to get diligence, title, and estoppel right. The difference is we knew exactly which items had to move first."

Tenant and Asset Profile

MB2 Dental is a dental partnership organization supporting affiliated practices across the United States. Single-tenant dental and medical retail has drawn steady interest from private investors and 1031 buyers seeking necessity-based tenancy, long-term occupancy characteristics, and passive management.

Yuba City, located in California's Sacramento Valley approximately 40 miles north of Sacramento, serves as the regional commercial and healthcare hub for Sutter and Yuba counties.

About NX3 Commercial Group

NX3 Commercial Group LLC is a national net lease investment sales brokerage headquartered at 500 E Broward Blvd, Suite 920, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394. The firm advises private investors, 1031 exchange buyers, developers, and institutional capital on the acquisition and disposition of single-tenant and multi-tenant net lease assets nationwide.

Media Contact

Josh Ferrito, Vice President - Investment Sales NX3 Commercial Group josh@nx3commercial.com 414.379.0979

Matt Wister, Senior Associate NX3 Commercial Group matt@nx3commercial.com 215.913.6199

Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed reliable but is not guaranteed. Cap rate and pricing reflect the closed transaction and are not a representation of future performance. Nothing herein constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice.

SOURCE: NX3 Commercial Group LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/nx3-commercial-group-closes-mb2-dental-net-lease-sale-in-yuba-city-ca-1-1213592

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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