Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery: Insurance Coverage for Transgender Surgery

Insurance coverage for gender affirming surgeries is accepted by Dr. Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / For transgender and nonbinary patients considering gender affirming surgery, insurance can be an important factor when choosing a surgeon. Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery accepts private insurance for transgender and gender affirming surgeries and is in-network with most private insurance carriers.

His practice offers a range of gender affirming procedures, including FTM top surgery , MTF breast augmentation , body contouring , tracheal shave procedures , and other surgical options based on each patient's goals. Insurance coverage for transgender procedures depends on the individual insurance plan, procedure, and authorization requirements, but eligible patients may be able to use their private insurance benefits for covered care.

How Does Insurance Coverage Expand Access to Gender Affirming Care?

Patients who qualify for insurance coverage for transgender procedures may have lower out-of-pocket costs for gender affirming surgery, depending on their insurance plan and benefits. By accepting most major private insurance carriers, Allure Esthetic enables patients to access surgical care through their existing health benefits.

The practice works directly with insurance companies to obtain prior authorizations and verify coverage before surgery, easing the administrative burden that often falls on patients.

Which Gender Affirming Procedures Does Dr. Sajan Perform?

Dr. Sajan performs a broad range of gender affirming procedures involving the face, breasts, chest, and body.

Treatment Category Procedure What Dr. Sajan Does Top Surgery FTM Top Surgery Chest masculinization surgery involving breast tissue removal and chest contouring. FTM Top Surgery After Breast Reduction FTM top surgery for patients who have previously undergone breast reduction. High BMI FTM Top Surgery FTM top surgery for appropriately selected patients with a higher BMI. High BMI MTF Top Surgery MTF chest surgery for appropriately selected patients with a higher BMI. Keyhole Chest Reconstruction Chest reconstruction using a smaller incision for appropriately selected patients. Mastectomy With Nipple Grafting Chest masculinization using mastectomy with nipple grafting. MTF Breast Augmentation Breast augmentation for transgender women Nonbinary Top Surgery Chest surgery based on the goals and anatomy of appropriately selected nonbinary patients. Revision FTM Top Surgery Revision surgery following previous FTM top surgery. Body Contouring Body Contouring Surgical body contouring for transgender patients based on their individual goals. Body Feminization Body contouring intended to create more feminine proportions. Body Masculinization Body contouring intended to create more masculine proportions. Brazilian Butt Lift Combines liposuction with fat transfer to the buttocks. Neck & Tracheal Revision Tracheal Shave Revision surgery following a previous tracheal shave. Transoral Tracheal Shave Tracheal shave performed through an intraoral approach. Tracheal Shave (Scarless Tracheal Shave) Reduces the prominence of the Adam's apple. Hair & Laser Transgender Laser Hair Removal Laser hair removal for areas where unwanted hair reduction is desired. Transgender Hair Transplant Hair restoration for transgender patients. Transgender Hair Transplant With Facial Feminization Hair transplantation performed in conjunction with facial feminization procedures when appropriate. Voice Voice Feminization Surgery Surgical treatment intended to modify vocal characteristics toward a more feminine voice.

What Is Single-Stage Body Feminization Surgery?

Dr. Sajan has performed body feminization in a single surgical stage for appropriately selected patients. For eligible patients, he combines 360 liposuction, fat transfer to the hips, fat transfer to the buttocks, and breast augmentation into one surgery. This allows multiple areas to be addressed within a single surgical plan and a single recovery period.

What is Scarless Breast Augmentation for Transgender Patients?

For MTF patients, Dr. Sajan performs scarless breast augmentation using a transaxillary approach, placing the incision in the natural crease of the underarm rather than on the breast itself. This approach places the incision in the underarm rather than on the breast itself, which may be an option for patients who want to avoid a visible breast scar.

What is Single-Session Facial Feminization Surgery?

Dr. Sajan regularly performs single-session facial feminization surgery for appropriately selected patients. Eligible patients can undergo forehead contouring, brow bone reduction, rhinoplasty, jaw and chin contouring, tracheal shave, hairline advancement, lip lift, and other feminizing procedures in a single operation. This approach combines multiple facial procedures into a single surgery and recovery period.

How Does Dr. Sajan's Practice Support Transgender Patients?

Dr. Sajan has performed thousands of gender affirming surgeries. He has authored peer-reviewed research on plastic and reconstructive surgery, lectures nationally and internationally, developed the Advanced Facial Simulator for physician education, and published a book on aesthetic laser therapy.

His work has also received recognition from patients and professional organizations. The American Institute of Plastic Surgeons has named Dr. Sajan among its Top 10 Best Plastic Surgeons in Washington multiple times. He has also received a Patient's Choice Award and recognition for compassionate care.

Beyond its standard surgical services, Allure Esthetic offers a pro bono surgery program for qualifying transgender patients experiencing financial hardship. The practice provides gender affirming procedures to patients from across the Pacific Northwest and other parts of the United States.

Patients can contact the practice directly to verify insurance coverage for transgender procedures under their specific insurance plan and discuss their surgical options.

Media Contact

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

Phone: (206) 558-8765

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/insurance-coverage-for-transgender-surgery-1214006