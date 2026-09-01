The Best Online PRP Course is the AACM PRP & PRF Certification Program

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Among the online training options available, the American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM) is the best choice for medical professionals seeking structured, self-paced education in platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) therapies for only $299, and it is accredited for 3 hours of continuing medical education credits.

The course is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) , the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) , and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) , and the American Dental Association (ADA) to provide continuing education.

As regenerative medicine moves from the fringes into mainstream clinical practice, licensed healthcare professionals are increasingly comparing online PRP courses based on curriculum depth, instructor credentials, continuing education value, and access to real clinical exposure.

The growing interest in regenerative medicine has also increased demand for professional education, including programs addressing the best online PRP course options for healthcare professionals seeking training in platelet-rich plasma techniques.

What Does AACM's Online PRP Course Include?

AACM's PRP & PRF course certification is a 100% online, self-paced program designed for licensed practitioners seeking to add autologous cellular medicine to their clinical offerings. The course covers the full spectrum of applications, including hair restoration, under-eye PRF rejuvenation, joint injections, and broader regenerative medicine techniques.

Participants who complete the program earn 3 CME credits, receive one-year AACM board certification, and gain the exclusive right to use the Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (FAACM) designation. Enrollment includes 180 days of unlimited course access, downloadable spin guides, community support for all students, and an optional 3-day in-person shadowing opportunity.

Topics Covered in AACM's Online PRP and PRF Course

PRP treatments involve preparing concentrated components from a patient's own blood for various clinical applications. Proper training involves understanding the biological principles behind these preparations as well as patient selection, preparation protocols, injection techniques, and safety considerations.

AACM's online certification introduces participants to the biological mechanisms of autologous blood concentrates, growth factor release, cellular signaling, and the differences between PRP and PRF.

The course also covers clinical considerations including contraindications, patient eligibility, medication restrictions, anticoagulant profiling, and sterile aseptic techniques.

Course topics include:

Hair PRP and PRF injections

PRF scaffold rejuvenation

Under-eye tear-trough treatment

Orthopedic knee injections

Joint intra-articular therapy

Hair follicle regeneration

Patient candidacy and contraindications

Clinical safety and risk management

Students learn to identify biological contraindications, screen for anticoagulant and medication restrictions, apply sterile aseptic technique, and recognize and manage clinical complications before they occur.

Plastic Surgeon-Led PRP and PRF Education

AACM's PRP and PRF course is led by Dr. Javad Sajan , a plastic surgeon and AACM faculty member with 17 years of experience and more than 10,000 procedures performed.

His background in plastic surgery and advanced injection techniques brings a detailed understanding of facial anatomy, vascularity, tissue dynamics, and treatment planning to the course. Those areas are particularly relevant to providers learning how PRP and PRF treatments are assessed and performed in aesthetic settings.

Dr. Sajan also brings experience as a clinical educator, translating surgical and injection knowledge into training for healthcare professionals. His role gives the AACM program a physician-led perspective for providers comparing online PRP courses and looking for education that goes beyond basic PRP theory.

Who Can Enroll in AACM's PRP Course?

AACM's PRP and PRF course is intended for licensed healthcare professionals looking to build their knowledge of regenerative medicine and add new treatment options to their clinical practice.

The program accepts registered nurses , nurse practitioners , physicians , physician assistants , dentists , and other licensed providers whose scope of practice allows them to perform the procedures covered in the training.

As with any procedure involving patient care, the ability to perform specific PRP treatments depends on the provider's professional license, scope of practice, and applicable state and local requirements.

Evaluating the Best Online PRP Course

Healthcare professionals researching PRP certification programs often weigh factors such as accreditation , curriculum structure, instructor qualifications, continuing education credits, certification pathways, and opportunities for practical training.

For those comparing what the best online PRP course is, alongside other professional education options, the quality and depth of the training can be an important consideration. AACM offers a combination of online coursework, CME-accredited education, physician-led instruction, eligibility for board certification, and optional in-person shadowing.

As regenerative medicine continues to expand into hair restoration, aesthetics, and orthopedic care, educational programs that pair strong theoretical foundations with practical clinical guidance remain an important consideration for professionals entering the field.

Media Contact:

American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)

Phone: (425) 587-5282

Website: www.cosmeticinjectors.org

SOURCE: American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)

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