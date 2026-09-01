Career Certified: The $33,000 Gap: The Growing Divide Between Degree Expectations and Career Reality

As salary expectations collide with market reality, The CE Shop reports growing interest in licensed careers - ones with real timelines, real income, and real independence.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / When the class of 2025 walked across the stage this spring, most expected their first full-time job to pay somewhere near six figures. The average expected starting salary among recent graduates was $101,500, according to ZipRecruiter. The actual average? $68,400, states the report from ZipRecruiter.

That $33,000 gap isn't a blip. It's one sign of a much larger story: the growing gap between what many students expect a degree to deliver and what they encounter when they enter the workforce.

The numbers are hard to dismiss. Between 2023 and 2026, research consistently found that 68% of graduates felt their degree didn't adequately prepare them for work. Only 30% of 2025 graduates secured full-time roles in their field of study - down from 41% the year before. Sixty-four percent say they wish they'd chosen a different major. And roughly 77% say they learned more in the first six months on the job than across their entire undergraduate career.

These aren't edge cases. They represent a structural disconnect between higher education and the careers students expect it to lead to - and they're producing a generation that feels simultaneously overqualified and underprepared.

The CE Shop is also seeing a meaningful shift in where graduates are turning when traditional pathways stall. Increasingly, they're discovering licensed, hands-on professions - real estate, mortgage lending, home inspection, and appraisal - that offer something the conventional job market rarely does: a defined starting point, a timeline measured in weeks instead of months, and a clear path into a profession.

For graduates looking for a faster, more direct route into a career, licensed professions offer a markedly different path.

The path to a real estate license takes approximately four weeks. Mortgage loan originator: two to three weeks. Home inspection: six weeks. Each begins with pre-licensing education available online and at a student's own pace - for a fraction of a single semester's tuition. And the credential at the end isn't a certificate of completion. It's a state-issued professional license that grants immediate entry into a working career.

That structure matters more than most people realize. Ninety percent of recent graduates say schedule flexibility is important to them. Only 29% say they have it. Licensed careers are built around independence, performance-based income, and the ability to scale effort directly into outcome, with no corporate ladder to wait on.

For many graduates, this isn't a story about abandoning ambition. It's about recognizing what a smart career move actually looks like right now.

That's why The CE Shop created the Career Clarity Profile, a free five-minute assessment that helps graduates and career changers identify licensed career paths that fit their strengths, working style, and goals.

The assessment evaluates five dimensions linked to career readiness and satisfaction, helping users identify professional environments that align with how they prefer to work and grow.

Take the Career Clarity Profile now.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press

Press@TheCEShop.com

720.822.5314

SOURCE: Career Certified

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/the-33-000-gap-the-growing-divide-between-degree-expectations-and-career-reality-1214892