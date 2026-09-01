Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment: Getting Lucky: Meet 7 New Penguin Chicks at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach

Lucky Number 7 Has a Whole New Meaning at Penguin Playhouse

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach is feeling extra lucky as the aquarium celebrates the arrival of five additional African penguin chicks, bringing the total number hatched this year to an incredible lucky seven.

After welcoming two chicks earlier this year, Penguin Playhouse has gotten even busier - and a whole lot cuter.

"We thought we were lucky with our first two chicks, but welcoming five more has made this an unforgettable year," said Courtnie Barnett, General Manager at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach. "This incredible milestone would not be possible without our amazing animal care team. Their dedication, expertise, and passion for these animals is truly what makes moments like this possible, and we are so proud to celebrate the Lucky Seven with our guests."

The newest chicks are being closely monitored by the aquarium's animal care team as they grow, develop their personalities, and reach important milestones. Their health and well-being remain the team's top priority, and their visibility to guests may vary as they continue to develop.

African penguins are a Critically Endangered species, making each successful hatch especially meaningful. Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach works closely with SANCCOB, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, as well as other zoos and aquariums across the globe to ensure the survival of African penguins. All three Ripley's Aquariums participate in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan, a cooperative program dedicated to maintaining healthy, genetically diverse populations of threatened and endangered species in human care.

The growing penguin family marks another exciting chapter for Penguin Playhouse, which opened at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach in 2020 and has since become home to a thriving colony of African penguins.

Guests can visit Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach to learn more about African penguins and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok as the newest members of the colony grow. Click here to access our media kit of videos and photos.

Media Contact:

Stormi Bledsoe

Marketing Manager

843.916.0888 ex. 3238

sbledsoe@ripleys.com

About Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918 - still in print today - Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has grown to be a global leader in family entertainment with more than 100 attractions across nine countries. Along with Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Ripley's Aquariums, Great Wolf Lodge (Niagara Falls), Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more, the world of Ripley's continues to grow through exciting new experiences, and online content.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is a proud member of The Jim Pattison Group, Canada's largest private company.

Learn more about Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment by visiting Ripleys.com and following on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE: Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/getting-lucky-meet-7-new-penguin-chicks-at-ripleys-aquarium-of-myr-1214905