iTmethods and Summit58 Partner to Bring Governance to Agentic Business Processes in The FINOS Open Source Project Fluxnova

Summit58 designs the process. Reign Ops operates the platform. Reign Assurance is being designed to evidence what agents did.

TORONTO, ON AND SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / iTmethods and Summit58 have partnered to help regulated institutions run agentic business processes on Fluxnova, the FINOS-governed open-source orchestration platform, with clear responsibility for process design, operations and evidence.

The recent Fluxnova 3.0 release shipped MCP Start Event integration and agentic subprocesses, generally available today. Agents can now invoke processes and determine execution paths at runtime. That changes the risk profile, because an agentic subprocess does not declare its steps in advance.

This new partnership helps address the evolving risk landscape, building on capabilities available today. Summit58 works directly with clients to design and engineer processes, including the agent steps within them, extending its Camunda 7 Care and Care58 support offerings to Fluxnova. iTmethods' Reign Ops operates the platform, hosted within the customer's own trust boundary. Reign Assurance is an iTmethods capability, in co-design with a small number of organisations, and Summit58 is contributing to its direction. It is being designed so that checks run against work as it moves rather than being assembled afterward, and so that a check which cannot decide goes to a named person rather than resolving quietly as a pass.

"Fluxnova will faithfully record that an agent ran. It will not tell you whether the agent should have done what it did, and in a regulated institution that gap is the whole problem," said Paul Goldman, Founder and CEO of iTmethods. "Reign Assurance is being designed to prepare the evidence a reviewer can follow."

"Fluxnova provides a strong, proven foundation for orchestrating agentic processes and defining the guardrails that keep each agent within its intended boundaries," said Ryan Johnston, Founder and Managing Principal of Summit58. "We're excited to work with iTmethods to pair Reign Ops with Fluxnova deployments and to help shape Reign Assurance, combining the tailored operating environment customers need with the evidence and monitoring required to assess and respond to agentic risk as it emerges."

FINOS has been explicit about the direction. "In the highly regulated financial services industry, compliance must be automated, and infrastructures must be observable," said Olivier Poupeney, Field CTO at FINOS, on iTmethods joining the Linux Foundation in July 2026. "That is why we are collectively building open-source standards and tools, including the AI Governance Framework, Common Cloud Controls, Fluxnova and CALM, to provide the Governance-as-Code pipeline necessary to scale AI responsibly."

Managed Fluxnova on Reign Ops is available today.

About iTmethods

iTmethods Inc. builds and operates Reign, four capabilities for regulated institutions, each bought on its own. Reign Ops operates the managed engineering estate and Reign Gateway enforces policy and model routing at the call boundary. Both are available today. Reign Factory contributes AI-enabled engineering work into the customer's delivery process and is being productised. Reign Assurance turns requirements into checks and produces evidence, not an audit opinion, and is in co-design.

Founded in Toronto in 2005, iTmethods holds SOC 2 Type II attestation, AWS Advanced Tier and Validated MSP designations, and Silver membership of the Linux Foundation and the Agentic AI Foundation. It is a FINOS member.

Governed AI. Outcomes assured.

About Summit58

Summit58 is a technology consulting firm specialising in strategic business process automation, workflow orchestration, AI-enabled solutions and custom software development. With nearly two decades of direct experience with the codebase underlying Fluxnova and Camunda 7, Summit58 helps organisations evaluate, adopt, migrate, optimise and support enterprise process automation platforms. Summit58 is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Press contacts

iTmethods: Ezra Capistrano, press@itmethods.com

Summit58: Danny Leo, info@summit58.co

SOURCE: iTmethods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/itmethods-and-summit58-partner-to-bring-governance-to-agentic-bus-1215006