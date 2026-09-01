Prospect Ridge Resources Corp: Prospect Ridge Announces Appointment Of Ellis Martin To Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR)(OTC:PRRSF)(FRA:OED) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ellis Martin to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Martin is a veteran broadcaster, media executive and strategic communications professional with more than 28 years of experience serving the natural resources and mining sectors. He is the founder and host of The Ellis Martin Report, a globally distributed financial and business program featuring interviews with senior executives, geologists, analysts and industry leaders.

Throughout his career, Mr. Martin has advised publicly traded resource companies on corporate positioning, investor engagement, media strategy and the communication of complex technical and investment narratives to North American and international audiences. His work has provided companies with exposure across radio, digital media, financial news platforms, podcasts, video and investor-focused distribution networks.

Mr. Martin brings to the Board an extensive network within the mining and investment communities, along with considerable experience in capital-markets communications, business development and shareholder outreach. As a director of Prospect Ridge Resources, he will provide strategic guidance as the Company advances its mineral exploration projects in British Columbia and expands its visibility among investors and industry stakeholders.

Prospect Ridge's President and CEO, Len Brownlie, commented:

"We are all very pleased to have Ellis join the Prospect Ridge Board as an Independent Director. Our Chairman, Mike Iverson and I have both known Ellis for many years and we have always been very impressed by his professionalism, strategic insight, and deep understanding of the mining business. Ellis will lead our market outreach efforts as we seek to widen our investor base. Ellis is an exceptional fit for Prospect Ridge and we look forward to the valuable contributions he will bring to the Board."

Mr. Martin will conduct promotional activities on behalf of the Company, through Martin City Studios, LLC, located in Albuquerque NM, commencing on or about September 1, 2026, for a trial period of six months. Planned activities include the production and distribution of audio interviews and other materials through the Ellis Martin Report and through ABN Newswire and other distribution services to various news, finance and investment reporting services. The Company will pay Martin City Studios US$50,000 for the initial six month term. Costs of production and primary distribution are included in Martin City Studio's fee. The Martin City Studios Agreement is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia-based exploration and development company focused on critical metals and gold. Led by a seasoned management and technical team with over 100 years of combined mineral exploration experience, Prospect Ridge is advancing its north-central B.C.-located Golden Horseshoe and Cariboo projects - high-potential copper-gold systems positioned within some of Canada's most under-explored yet geologically endowed mineral belts.

Contact Information

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. Len Brownlie - President, CEO, Director Mike Iverson - Chairman, Director Email: len.brownlie@prospectridgeresources.com Email: mike@miverson.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information ("FLI") that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI relates to future events or future performance and reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company's management. Anything that is not historical fact is FLI. Generally, FLI can be, without limitation, identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "aims","advancing","poised","potential", potentially","plans", "intends", "believes", "expects", "anticipates" or "estimates", and statements or phrases that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "could", "should" or "would" occur, and similar expressions. FLI is not historical fact, is made as of the date of this news release and includes, without limitation, statements and discussions of future plans, intentions, expectations, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to management's intentions and expectations with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Excalibur project. FLI involves numerous risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any FLI. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the availability of financing to continue exploration activities, the availability and cost of qualified exploration personnel and service providers, and that future exploration results at the Excalibur project will not be as anticipated. In making any FLI in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that future exploration results at the Excalibur project will be as anticipated and that financing and permitting are adequate. Although management has endeavored to evaluate and use reasonable assumptions and to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in FLI, these assumptions may prove incorrect and there may be other factors that cause results not to be as intended, expected, anticipated or estimated. There can be no assurance that FLI will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed in FLI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on FLI, and are further cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any FLI expressed or incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/prospect-ridge-announces-appointment-of-ellis-martin-to-board-of-directors-1215082