A research group at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom has conducted a literature review of vehicle-integrated PV (VIPV), arguing that battery preservation, rather than range extension, should be considered its primary value. VIPV, not to be confused with vehicle-added PV (VAPV), involves integrating PV materials directly into a vehicle's body. VAPV, by contrast, involves mounting conventional PV modules onto existing vehicle surfaces. "The review further argues that the industry needs a dynamic, automotive-specific standard to both better identify ideal cell types and configurations ...

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