US startup Meteoric Technologies is developing a cloud-engineering system that uses fleets of autonomous drones to penetrate clouds and modify their optical properties without chemicals. The company initially plans to partially clear low- and mid-level clouds over utility-scale PV plants, with its models suggesting the technology could increase annual generation by 10% to 30%. Cloud seeding is a weather-modification technique that involves introducing particles or other agents into clouds to alter the behavior of water droplets or ice crystals. It is typically used to encourage precipitation, ...

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