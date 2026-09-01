Ukraine's state-owned JSC Guaranteed Buyer, the offtaker and intermediary in the country's electricity market, is set to run two solar auctions offering a combined 150 MW on September 25. An update posted by the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine (ASEU) explains a 50 MW auction will take place with a maximum bid price of €0.08 ($0.093)/kWh, while a 100 MW solar-plus-storage auction has a maximum bid price of €0.12/kWh. ASEU explains participation in the solar-plus-storage auction is subject to the energy storage system being at least 80% of the installed capacity of the generating units, while ...

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