Antrique Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Antrique") today announced that it has joined the Industrial Liaison Program and Startup Exchange (ILP STEX) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), strengthening its global research and innovation network as it advances AI infrastructure and real-world industrial applications.

As Antrique develops its AI Innovation Platform, the company is building relationships with leading research, technology and innovation ecosystems to connect AI infrastructure with research, talent and industry. Through its membership in ILP STEX, Antrique will have opportunities to engage with MIT faculty, researchers and students, as well as access to more than 1,000 MIT-affiliated startups. Through these engagements, Antrique can identify emerging technologies relevant to its strategic priorities, engage with startups at a stage suitable for corporate collaboration, and explore opportunities for technology partnerships and commercialization.

Antrique plans to focus its MIT engagement on artificial intelligence and its applications across industries, including AI infrastructure, renewable energy systems, precision agriculture, sustainable aquaculture and intelligent industrial systems. The engagement will also support research translation, talent development and knowledge transfer, strengthening the connection between emerging research and practical industry needs.

These priorities support Antrique's broader strategy to build an integrated ecosystem connecting AI infrastructure, research, talent, technology, industry and capital. By combining advanced computing capabilities with real-world operating environments and trusted industry datasets, Antrique aims to create a platform where researchers, engineers, entrepreneurs and industry partners can develop, validate and scale practical AI solutions for regional and global markets.

About Antrique Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Antrique Holdings Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-headquartered international investment and technology platform focused on artificial intelligence, technology and strategic investments. Antrique develops AI infrastructure and capabilities alongside real-world industrial applications, bringing together technology, research, industry and capital to support the development and commercialization of scalable AI solutions.For more information, visit https://antrique.net/

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