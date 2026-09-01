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WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 12:53
244,30 Euro
-0,65 % -1,60
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
244,60247,3013:29
244,10246,4013:28
PR Newswire
01.09.2026 13:06 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Veeva Systems: Veeva Falcon Safety to Work with All E2B-Compliant Safety Systems Across Any Intake Channels

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Falcon Safety, an agentic safety operations product to streamline adverse event intake, case processing, and follow-up to reduce costs, increase speed, and maintain compliance for biopharma companies of all sizes.

In addition to working seamlessly with Veeva Safety, Falcon Safety will provide intake and follow-up management for any E2B-compliant safety system, including Oracle Argus and ArisGlobal LifeSphere MultiVigilance.

"We've had the privilege of working closely with case processors, pharmacovigilance experts, and safety specialists globally to build Veeva Safety," said Marius Mortensen, vice president of product, Falcon at Veeva. "With Falcon Safety, we're excited to build on that partnership to help the industry reinvent safety operations."

Planned for early adopter availability in November 2026, Falcon Safety is part of Veeva AI, Veeva's industry-specific AI solutions for life sciences.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:


Elizabeth McGrane
Veeva Systems
elizabeth.mcgrane@veeva.com

Jeremy Whittaker
Veeva Systems, Europe
jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-falcon-safety-to-work-with-all-e2b-compliant-safety-systems-across-any-intake-channels-302865809.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.