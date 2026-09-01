Tilray Brands, Inc.: Award-Winning BrewDog Unleashes Liquid Visions, a Bold New Craft Beer Series Built to Light Up Retail Shelves

Fresh from multiple wins at the 2026 World Beer Awards, BrewDog brings a major new premium craft beer innovation to market through a nationwide retail rollout.

Four art-led beers, big hop character and standout can design will be available in all major UK grocery stores, giving shoppers a fresh reason to rediscover craft beer.





ELLON, Scotland and LONDON, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrewDog, a leader in U.K. craft beer and one of the world's most recognised craft beer brands by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today launched Liquid Visions - a major new premium craft beer series created to bring big flavour, bold design and fresh excitement back to the beer aisle. Rolling out now and through October across retail shelves, Liquid Visions combines BrewDog's award-winning brewing expertise with global artist-designed cans and a four-beer line-up built for discovery, shelf impact and modern craft drinkers.

The launch follows a standout showing for BrewDog at the 2026 World Beer Awards, where Hazy Jane, Wingman and Mackie's Two Scoops earned Gold and Scotland Country Winner awards, with Punk IPA, Lost Lager, Black Heart, Mello Lime & Mint and Mello Peach & Passion Fruit also recognised among the world's best beers. Liquid Visions builds on that momentum with a retail-ready innovation platform designed to showcase what BrewDog does best: bold craft beer, fearless creativity and beers that demand attention on shelf and in the glass.

The series debuts with two big, high-impact beers created to stop craft fans in their tracks.

Dive Bar (6% ABV) is a Sunshine IPA brewed for the hop obsessed, delivering saturated tropical notes of peach, honeydew melon and creamy coconut in a bright, expressive beer built for easy discovery. Its can artwork, created by Aberdeen illustrator Chris Whyte, draws on natural forms and coastal folklore, bringing a playful sense of discovery to the beer.

Krush Test Dummy (8% ABV) is a Double Hazy IPA loaded with tropical intensity, lush stone fruit and a silky-smooth juicy body that showcases the new-wave character of Krush hops. Created by Barcelona-based illustrator Jordi Ros, the artwork pairs bold colour, abstraction and fearless storytelling with the beer's hop-forward personality.

Launching in October, Strange Bines (7% ABV), a Saturated IPA, brings a sharper, more resinous edge to the line-up. Inspired by the energy of modern West Coast brewing and layered with multiple hop formats at every stage of the brew, it delivers pink grapefruit upfront, herbal aromatics and a balanced finish. The can artwork, created by Simon Prades, combines detailed illustration and moody visual storytelling to reflect the beer's layered intensity and depth.

Coming in late September, Pacific Parallax (6.3% ABV), a DDH New Zealand Pale Ale, completes the launch line-up with bright West Coast aromatics, vibrant New Zealand hops, notes of lime and green melon, and a crisp, dry finish. Built for shoppers looking for something fresh, modern and full of character, Pacific Parallax will be exclusive to Sainsbury's. Created by Bristol illustrator Andy Bourne, the artwork brings vivid, surreal imagery and a fresh perspective to the beer's flavour journey.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, said: "BrewDog continues to demonstrate the strength of its brand, the quality of its brewing expertise and the power of its consumer-led innovation. Liquid Visions is an important retail launch that builds on BrewDog's recent success at the World Beer Awards and brings together award-winning craft, distinctive design and strong grocery execution to create a compelling new platform for consumers and retail partners. This is the kind of innovation that reinforces BrewDog's leadership in craft beer and supports Tilray Brands' broader international beverage strategy as we continue to build a global portfolio of high-quality, category-leading brands."

Designed for grocery discovery, Liquid Visions gives shoppers an easy entry point into premium craft beer while giving retailers a high-impact, flavour-forward range that brings colour, creativity and energy to the category. Each 440ml can is brewed with 26g of hops per litre for intense aroma, saturated fruit character, layered bitterness and full-flavour impact.

The first Liquid Visions beers are rolling into Tesco this week before expanding across major UK grocery retailers, with a second wave arriving from 21st September. The launch gives craft beer drinkers four distinctive ways to experience BrewDog's brewing creativity - from hazy and tropical to crisp, dry and hop-forward - all wrapped in a bold visual world designed to drive discovery, spark trial and stop shoppers in the aisle.

About BrewDog

BrewDog has always had one mission: to make people as passionate about great beer as we are. From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007. Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world's most recognisable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog's future continues to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

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