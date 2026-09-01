Pudu Robotics Launches PUDU GT Series, a Three-Model Lineup of Commercial Robotic Mowers for Professional Grounds and Turf Management

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, launched the PUDU GT Series, a new portfolio of commercial robotic mowers designed for professional grounds and turf-care operations.

Comprising the PUDU GT3, PUDU GT5 and PUDU GT7, the series addresses three distinct professional mowing needs: integrated grounds care for commercial properties, high-efficiency maintenance of large turf areas, and precision turf care for golf courses and professional sports fields.

Professional grounds maintenance goes beyond cutting grass. Business campuses, parks, schools and commercial properties often mix turf with paved areas and fragmented spaces, where clippings, leaves and debris affect both appearance and upkeep. Separate machines for mowing, sweeping and collection mean extra equipment changes, coordination and repeated passes-while a large lawn, a complex property and a golf course each call for different solutions. The PUDU GT Series addresses this with three purpose-built models, each pairing specialized mowing and collection systems with intelligent autonomy for distinct professional applications.

PUDU GT3 - Compact Mowing and Cleaning for Everyday Grounds Care

The PUDU GT3 is a 36-inch (91 cm) commercial compact robotic mower designed for facilities management companies and in-house grounds teams responsible for properties with fragmented, irregular layouts - think business parks, campuses, hospitals, and mixed hardscape-and-turf sites that are too small or too segmented for large mowing equipment, yet too labor-intensive to maintain by hand.

GT3 combines mowing, grass collection and light debris pickup on turf with sweeping and debris collection on paved areas. Its integrated disc brushes are suited to light-cleaning needs around paths, road edges and turf boundaries. By putting mowing and routine sweeping on one compact platform, GT3 can be used more frequently across a property while reducing equipment switching for everyday grounds care.

PUDU GT5 - High-Productivity Mowing for Large Commercial Turf

The PUDU GT5 is a 60-inch (152 cm) commercial robotic rotary mower designed for landscaping and grounds-maintenance contractors, facility management companies and operators responsible for parks, campuses, commercial properties, communities and other extensive turf areas.

GT5 is engineered for demanding, repeated commercial mowing cycles. Its 60-inch cutting width supports a target operating efficiency of approximately 2 acres (8,090 ?) per hour, with up to 10 hours of runtime and coverage of up to 16 acres (65,000 ?) on a single charge, depending on operating conditions.

GT5 cuts and collects in one pass, gathering grass clippings, leaves and light turf debris as it mows. Removing this material during the mowing process helps maintain a cleaner finish and supports healthier-looking turf, while the wide cutting width and collection workflow help professional crews improve continuity across large areas.

PUDU GT7 - Precision Reel Mowing for Professional Turf

The PUDU GT7 is a 62-inch (160 cm) triplex reel mower designed for golf courses, professional sports fields and other professional turf environments where cut quality, consistency, turf protection and boundary control are critical.

GT7 integrates RTK, LiDAR and camera vision for high-precision positioning and autonomous navigation, with RTK positioning accuracy of up to ±2.5 centimeters under supported conditions. Operators can configure cutting angles, lane offsets and directional rotations to establish standardized mowing patterns and reproduce professional striping across turf areas.

GT7 features three independently floating reel units and tool-free height-of-cut (HOC)adjustment. The floating cutting heads follow changes in terrain closely to help maintain a consistent HOC across undulating surfaces, while tool-free adjustment allows operators to change cutting height without additional tools. The platform combines a 62-inch (160 cm) cutting width, while four-wheel drive and the ability to climb slopes of up to 30 degrees support operation across complex terrain.

Designed for environments where turf quality and operating conditions matter, GT7 also delivers a quieter mowing experience. Without a traditional combustion engine and with a low-noise reel system, GT7 operates quietly enough to preserve the surrounding environment, making it suitable for noise-sensitive locations such as golf courses and sports facilities.

AI-Native Intelligence and Flexible Operation Across the GT Series

While the GT3, GT5 and GT7 are designed for different applications, they share an AI-native perception and autonomy architecture built for commercial outdoor environments. LiDAR, camera vision and depth sensing enable the mowers to perceive people, vehicles, animals, terrain and other obstacles, while autonomous mapping, navigation and obstacle avoidance support reliable operation across complex work areas.

All three models integrate fan vacuum and a dedicated grass-intake port for in-process collection, with autonomous dumping and task resumption available depending on the deployment configuration.

Each model also includes manual drive mode for operator-controlled mowing, positioning and other tasks that require direct intervention. Together, these capabilities allow grounds teams to combine autonomous routine work with hands-on control when site conditions or operational priorities call for it.

The GT Series is also built for the demands of commercial outdoor work, with an all-metal body, commercial-grade steel chassis, IP66-rated protection and emergency-stop functionality. Together, these capabilities provide a common commercial-grade foundation across the portfolio, while each model remains optimized for a distinct mowing requirement.

Global Debut at GaLaBau 2026

Pudu Robotics will make the PUDU GT Series' global debut at GaLaBau 2026 (Sept. 15-18, Nürnberg Messe, Nuremberg, Germany), showcasing the new portfolio at Indoor Stand 9-214 and the outdoor Legend Demonstration Area Pf10 for landscaping, grounds-management and turf-care professionals to experience firsthand.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in commercial service robotics and the industry's first company to offer a full portfolio spanning specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots. According to Frost & Sullivan's latest market report, Pudu Robotics ranks No. 1 globally in commercial service robotics by both revenue and shipment volume. Built on its One Brain, Multiple Embodiments architecture, Pudu offers robots for service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, and general embodied AI applications across hospitality, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, education, public services, and more. To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 130,000 robots to customers across 85+ countries and regions.

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