OSCPS Motion Sensing Inc.: OSCP launches NavigationGate, an inertial navigation system for platforms that lose satellite signal

Pre-orders open on the first production batch. The Montreal company's new processing unit turns any of its IMUs into a full INS, with the sensor fusion computed on board.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EUROCONTROL estimates that up to 38 percent of European en-route air traffic now passes through regions regularly affected by radio-frequency interference. In July 2026 the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued the fourth revision of its guidance on GNSS outages, calling the incidents more severe and more disruptive than before.

OSCPS Motion Sensing Inc., operating as OSCP, today introduced NavigationGate, an inertial navigation system processing unit for platforms that must keep knowing where they are when the satellite fix goes away. Pre-orders are open on the first production batch.

NavigationGate turns an OSCP inertial measurement unit into a full inertial navigation system. It fuses inertial data with dual-antenna, RTK-compatible GNSS and the customer's own aiding sensors, then outputs continuous position, velocity and attitude over CAN and RS422. The fusion runs on the board, not on the host computer.

"Our customers do not have a sensor problem. They have a continuity problem," said Kazem Zandi, founder and chief executive of OSCP. "NavigationGate closes the gap, and it closes it on the board."

NavigationGate integrates seamlessly with the company's MK2 IMU family, offering tactical-grade with the photonic MK2E2, navigational-grade with the MK2Z.

In a published road test over 21 minutes with satellite positioning denied, navigating on the gyroscope alone with no filter, OSCP's photonic IMU finished 5.7 metres from ground truth against 20.5 metres for a MEMS unit on identical aiding.

NavigationGate measures 75.5 by 58.5 by 30 millimetres and runs on 12 to 34 volts. A board-level OEM variant is available. It is designed and manufactured in Montreal and is ITAR-free. For details, visit oscp.com.

ABOUT OSCP

OSCPS Motion Sensing Inc., operating as OSCP, designs and manufactures photonic gyroscopes and inertial measurement units. Founded in 2015 and based in Montréal, Québec, the company builds inertial sensors that deliver tactical-grade accuracy at the size, weight, power and cost of MEMS, for navigation where GNSS is jammed, degraded or unavailable. Its customers work in space, defence, marine and subsea, rail, robotics and ground autonomy. OSCP products are made in Canada and are ITAR-free.

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