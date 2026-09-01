Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has received conditional approval to list its CHESS Depositary Interests (each, a "CDI") over fully paid common shares in the capital of Gladiator ("Shares") on the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSX"), subject to meeting customary conditions before listing. Final approval of the listing is subject to...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...