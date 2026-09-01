Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Bitzero Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AIBZ) (CSE: AIBZ. U) (FSE: 000) ("Bitzero" or the "Company"), a provider of sustainable high-performance compute ("HPC") and AI data center infrastructure, today provided a corporate update covering its balance sheet, operating profile, site development progress, and leasing progress and other offtake activity across its Nordic portfolio. The Company has fully repaid its $25 million debt facility,...

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