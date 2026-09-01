Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Athena Gold Corporation (CSE: ATHA) (OTCQB: AHNRF) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a further exploration update from its Excelsior Springs Project ("Excelsior" or the "Project") in Nevada. Mammoth Minerals Limited (ASX: M79) ("Mammoth") has been aggressively exploring Excelsior pursuant to its option agreement to earn an 80% interest in the Project over five years, providing Athena a free-carry to Definitive Feasibility...

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