Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) ("Omai Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from eleven additional diamond drill holes from the ongoing 50,000 metre ("m") drilling program at its 100% owned Omai Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Each drill hole on the Wenot Deposit encountered multiple gold zones. Hole 26ODD-193 in central Wenot intersected 11 discrete gold zones including 5. 12 g/t Au over...

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