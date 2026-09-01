Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 5,250,000 common shares of the Company exercisable at $0. 19 for five years to its new president, Kurt Radtke, as well as to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. In conjunction with his appointment as President, Mr. Radtke...

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