Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF) (FSE: 0B3) ("Great Pacific Gold", "GPAC", or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of the Company's completed maiden diamond drill program at the Kavasuki target ("Kavasuki") at its flagship Wild Dog Project (the "Project") in East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Kavasuki program comprised 12 diamond...

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