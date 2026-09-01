Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK) (the "Company" or "Everkind"), a wellness platform built for emotional self-care, today announced a 90-day pilot with GoodTherapist, a Canadian platform connecting people with licensed therapists. The collaboration pairs professional care with a private space to reflect between appointments, helping clients carry the work of therapy into everyday life. Therapy happens in scheduled sessions, but the...

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