Streamex Corp. Appoints Laura Kiernan as Head of Investor Relations

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today announced the appointment of Laura Kiernan, CPA, IRC, as Head of Investor Relations, effective September 2026. Ms. Kiernan will lead the Company's investor relations strategy and serve as its primary voice to institutional and retail investors, analysts, and shareholders, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Henry McPhie.

Ms. Kiernan brings more than 30 years of investor relations and capital markets experience advising Fortune 500, Russell 2000, and high-growth public and private companies, executive teams, and Boards. At Streamex, she will build the Company's investor relations function from the ground up, spanning investor targeting and outreach, analyst and retail engagement, earnings and shareholder communications, and market intelligence for the executive team.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, stated:

"Laura is one of the most respected investor relations professionals in the market, and her decision to join Streamex says something about where this Company is headed. We believe we are at a pivotal moment, not only for Streamex but for the wider tokenization ecosystem. Having the team and the technology in place will enable us to gain real traction in building a scalable platform for real-world assets. We have spent two quarters removing every reason an institution could not participate in GLDY, our gold-with-yield token, and the STEX equity story now has to reach the market with the same rigor we brought to the platform itself. Laura understands both the numbers and the narrative and brings the credibility of a top-ranked IRO, exactly what we need."

Laura Kiernan, Head of Investor Relations at Streamex, added:

"Tokenization of real-world assets is one of the most consequential structural shifts in the capital markets today, and Streamex has built the on-chain custody, attestation and distribution infrastructure institutions require. My focus is on closing the gap between the value Streamex is building and the value the market currently reflects, by translating that work into a clear investment thesis and durable relationships with long-term shareholders and analysts."

About Laura Kiernan

Laura Kiernan is an award-winning investor relations and capital markets executive with more than 30 years of experience advising Fortune 500, Russell 2000, and high-growth public and private companies, executive teams, and Boards through transformative moments. She specializes in strategies that optimize valuation and corporate reputation through investor storytelling, shareholder engagement, valuation analysis, financial communications, investor targeting, and activism preparedness.

She has built and led nationally recognized investor relations programs across technology, media, consumer, luxury, industrial, and emerging growth sectors, partnering with management teams through IPO readiness, securities offerings, M&A, private equity transitions, and activist situations. Her award-winning programs at Ubiquiti and WWE contributed to meaningful valuation expansion.

Ms. Kiernan previously served as Head of Investor Relations for several technology, media and telecom companies, where she led investor strategy, shareholder communications, and capital markets engagement. She also founded High Touch Investor Relations, advising global companies on investor strategy and valuation improvement. She has served on the NIRI NY Board for more than eight years and has been a volunteer with NIRI National for 26 years.

Ms. Kiernan has been recognized by Institutional Investor's All-America Management Team rankings, including being named a top-ranked Investor Relations Officer in Technology, Media & Telecom. She is a CPA, an Investor Relations Charter (IRC) holder, a 2026 NIRI Fellow, and an NYU Stern Scholar, with an MBA in Finance and Strategy from NYU's Stern School of Business.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, investor relations initiatives, the development and scalability of its tokenization platform, and expectations for the tokenization of real-world assets. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Except as required by law, Streamex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Additional information regarding these risks is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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