KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Change of Directors' Executive Positions

BEIJING, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that Mr. Xu Chen ("Mr. Chen") has ceased to act as the president of the Company (the "President") by rotation with effect from September 1, 2026. Mr. Chen will remain as an executive director and has resumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer of the Company.

The Company hereby announces that with effect from September 1, 2026, Mr. Tao Zhang ("Mr. Zhang") has been appointed as the rotating president of the Company (the "Rotating President") as part of the Company's ongoing commitment to optimizing governance structure and improving organizational efficiency. Mr. Zhang's term of office commenced on September 1, 2026 and shall end on August 31, 2027. Mr. Zhang will continue to serve in his capacity as an executive director and Chief Technology Officer of the Company and will report to Mr. Peng Zhao, the founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Company would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Chen for his invaluable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office as President and express its warmest welcome to Mr. Zhang on his new appointment.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zhipin.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

KANZHUN LIMITED

Investor Relations

Email: ir@kanzhun.com

PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com