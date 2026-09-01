Nolato AB: Nolato acquires Dutch Unitron - strengthens the total customer offering in the Medical Solutions business area

Nolato has signed an agreement to acquire Dutch Unitron, an innovative medical technology contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with over three decades of experience. The company, which has annual sales of approximately SEK 200 million and an EBITA margin in line with Nolato's, spans the entire value chain from early development to industrialization. Furthermore, Unitron has longstanding customer relationships and a well-diversified customer base that includes several therapy areas.

"Nolato and Unitron complement each other very well indeed and create an offering that combines Unitron's agile innovation and ability to deliver complete medical product solutions, with the development of electromechanics devices and end-to-end manufacturing including circuit boards (PCBA). In combination with Nolato's global production structure, it provides an industrially scalable and attractive commercialization platform. The acquisition thus strengthens Nolato's position as an end-to-end solutions partner throughout the entire product lifecycle, from concept and design to product realization and scalable manufacturing. Furthermore, both Nolato and Unitron share a common and entrepreneurial culture that makes me convinced of an efficient and smooth integration process," says Nolato's President and CEO Anders Björklund.

Unitron was founded in 1988 and is estimated to have sales of around SEK 200 million for 2026 with healthy profitability. The company has over 100 employees at its plants in the Netherlands and North America. The acquisition is financed through own cash funds and existing credit facilities.

"Today's transaction and the acquisition of Ireland-based M&M Qualtech earlier in August complement each other well and are fully in line with Nolato's overall strategy. Through these acquisitions, we are expanding our value chain while strengthening our offering in the growing electronics segment," comments Nolato's President and CEO Anders Björklund.

The operations will be consolidated into Nolato as of September. The company will operate under the name Nolato Unitron and will be headed by the current management.

"Acquisitions are, and have long been, a natural part of Nolato's growth strategy and we are continually working to acquire additional operations that both fit our growth strategy and also strengthen our overall customer offering. Nolato has a healthy financial position, which provides considerable flexibility to make significant acquisitions if there is an opportunity to increase shareholder value in both the short and long term," comments Nolato's President and CEO Anders Björklund.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Anders Björklund, President and CEO, +46 (0)709 315340

Per-Ola Holmström, CFO, +46 (0)705 763340, per-ola.holmstrom@nolato.com

About Us

Nolato is a Swedish group with operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. We develop and manufacture products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone and TPE for leading customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene and other selected industrial sectors. Nolato's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Large Cap segment, where they are included in the Industrials sector.www.nolato.com/IR