Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Milliardenmarkt? Dieser Small Cap positioniert sich jetzt mittendrin
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPKB | ISIN: SE0015962477 | Ticker-Symbol: NBF
Frankfurt
01.09.26 | 08:01
4,680 Euro
+0,54 % +0,025
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOLATO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOLATO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7154,84514:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 13:30 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nolato AB: Nolato acquires Dutch Unitron - strengthens the total customer offering in the Medical Solutions business area

Nolato has signed an agreement to acquire Dutch Unitron, an innovative medical technology contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with over three decades of experience. The company, which has annual sales of approximately SEK 200 million and an EBITA margin in line with Nolato's, spans the entire value chain from early development to industrialization. Furthermore, Unitron has longstanding customer relationships and a well-diversified customer base that includes several therapy areas.

"Nolato and Unitron complement each other very well indeed and create an offering that combines Unitron's agile innovation and ability to deliver complete medical product solutions, with the development of electromechanics devices and end-to-end manufacturing including circuit boards (PCBA). In combination with Nolato's global production structure, it provides an industrially scalable and attractive commercialization platform. The acquisition thus strengthens Nolato's position as an end-to-end solutions partner throughout the entire product lifecycle, from concept and design to product realization and scalable manufacturing. Furthermore, both Nolato and Unitron share a common and entrepreneurial culture that makes me convinced of an efficient and smooth integration process," says Nolato's President and CEO Anders Björklund.

Unitron was founded in 1988 and is estimated to have sales of around SEK 200 million for 2026 with healthy profitability. The company has over 100 employees at its plants in the Netherlands and North America. The acquisition is financed through own cash funds and existing credit facilities.

"Today's transaction and the acquisition of Ireland-based M&M Qualtech earlier in August complement each other well and are fully in line with Nolato's overall strategy. Through these acquisitions, we are expanding our value chain while strengthening our offering in the growing electronics segment," comments Nolato's President and CEO Anders Björklund.

The operations will be consolidated into Nolato as of September. The company will operate under the name Nolato Unitron and will be headed by the current management.

"Acquisitions are, and have long been, a natural part of Nolato's growth strategy and we are continually working to acquire additional operations that both fit our growth strategy and also strengthen our overall customer offering. Nolato has a healthy financial position, which provides considerable flexibility to make significant acquisitions if there is an opportunity to increase shareholder value in both the short and long term," comments Nolato's President and CEO Anders Björklund.

Contact

For further information, please contact:
Anders Björklund, President and CEO, +46 (0)709 315340
Per-Ola Holmström, CFO, +46 (0)705 763340, per-ola.holmstrom@nolato.com

About Us

Nolato is a Swedish group with operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. We develop and manufacture products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone and TPE for leading customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene and other selected industrial sectors. Nolato's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Large Cap segment, where they are included in the Industrials sector.www.nolato.com/IR

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.