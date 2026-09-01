XP Power Ltd - Director Declaration: Additional Directorship

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

1 September 2026

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

New directorship notification under Listing Rule 6.4.9

Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.9(2), XP Power announces that it has been informed that Daniel Shook, Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed Chief Financial Officer of Fertiglobe plc, a company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (symbol: FERTIGLB), with effect from 1 October 2026.

The Board is satisfied that Daniel's appointment with Fertiglobe plc complies with the UK Corporate Governance Code 2024 and relevant proxy advisor guidelines.

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