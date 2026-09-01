OSCPS Motion Sensing Inc.: OSCP announces ArduPilot support across its MK2 IMU family

An ArduPilot driver is now available for download at docs.oscp.com for every member of the MK2 family. The company is meeting drone builders at Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas this week.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSCPS Motion Sensing Inc., operating as OSCP, today announced ArduPilot support across its MK2 family of inertial measurement units. The OSCP ArduPilot driver is available for download at docs.oscp.com, alongside integration documentation, a C SDK and Python examples.

For uncrewed aircraft the failure mode is the same everywhere: the platform flies until the satellite fix goes away. GNSS jamming and interference now reach far beyond declared conflict zones, and beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations leave no one with eyes on the aircraft. What bounds the drift in those minutes is the quality of the gyroscope.

The driver connects any MK2-family unit to an ArduPilot system over standard RS-422 or CAN-FD. Builders can start with the MK2M2, a MEMS unit measuring 40 by 40 by 25 millimetres, weighing 75 grams and drawing 1.2 watts, and move to the photonic MK2E2 for tactical-grade performance with the same driver and the same interfaces.

The photonic option matters on airframes because it is resilient to vibration: MEMS gyros are g-sensitive and accrue extra error under vibration and sustained acceleration, where OSCP's photonic sensing holds its bias stability.

"Drone builders settled on ArduPilot a long time ago, and they were right," said Kazem Zandi, founder and chief executive of OSCP. "We are not asking anyone to change their autopilot. We are giving the autopilot they already trust a better sense of motion."

In a published road test over 21 minutes with satellite positioning denied, navigating on the gyroscope and a one-hertz speed input with no filter, OSCP's photonic IMU finished 5.7 metres from ground truth against 20.5 metres for a MEMS unit on identical aiding.

OSCP sensors are designed and manufactured in Montreal and are ITAR-free. The company's sales leadership is at Commercial UAV Expo, September 1 to 3. To arrange a meeting, contact sales@oscp.com. For details, visit oscp.com.

ABOUT OSCP

OSCPS Motion Sensing Inc., operating as OSCP, designs and manufactures photonic gyroscopes and inertial measurement units. Founded in 2015 and based in Montréal, Québec, the company builds inertial sensors that deliver tactical-grade accuracy at the size, weight, power and cost of MEMS, for navigation where GNSS is jammed, degraded or unavailable. Its customers work in space, defence, marine and subsea, rail, robotics and ground autonomy. OSCP products are made in Canada and are ITAR-free.

Media contact: info@oscp.com, +1 (438) 383-6727

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oscp-announces-ardupilot-support-across-its-mk2-imu-family-302863224.html