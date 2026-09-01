Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: Duke Executive Education and Simplilearn Launch Professional Certificate in Applied Generative AI and Agentic AI

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the global upskilling platform, in collaboration with Duke Executive Education at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, has launched the Professional Certificate in Applied Generative AI and Agentic AI program. It takes learners through the AI development journey, from understanding the foundations of Generative AI and large language models to building multimodal applications and engineering AI agents. The curriculum also enables learners to build multi-agent systems and deploy secure AI solutions for organizations.

The program offers 14 weeks of flexible learning. It combines self-paced video lessons featuring professionals from Intel, Amazon, IBM, Barclays, and Oracle, along with live, interactive sessions focusing on demos, AI use cases, and Q&A. Learners also work on hands-on projects and attend exclusive masterclasses led by Duke faculty. The curriculum includes 45+ guided demos, 10+ portfolio-worthy projects, and exposure to 30+ tools and 25+ frameworks and platforms used across modern AI teams.

The GenAI market was valued at over $119 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to between $1.6 trillion and $2.3 trillion by the early 2030s, according to recent research. Organizations are steadily moving well beyond the introductory phase of AI. Professionals increasingly need the ability to build AI systems that are reliable, secure, and scalable. As AI technologies and applications become more sophisticated, the ecosystem is seeing growing demand for skills across key areas such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), multimodal AI, agentic AI, multi-agent orchestration, AI security, cloud deployment, and AI governance.

Commenting on the program, Dr. Richard Freishtat, Associate Dean for Executive Education at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, said, "Generative and agentic AI are rapidly changing not only the technologies organizations use, but how work gets done. Professionals increasingly need to move beyond understanding what AI can do to knowing how to apply it effectively, responsibly, and in ways that create real organizational value. This program is designed to bridge that gap by combining a strong foundation in emerging AI technologies with hands-on opportunities to build and apply them. Our collaboration with Simplilearn allows us to bring together Duke's commitment to rigorous, relevant professional education with practical, technology-focused learning that professionals can put to work immediately - and continue building on as AI evolves."

The program also offers an AI Impact Studio, a live workshop series covering Generative AI, Agentic AI, automation, and emerging technologies, alongside a Duke Faculty-led Masterclass Series. Learners can additionally explore Azure AI and Microsoft Foundry through dedicated electives. Upon successful completion, learners will receive a Professional Certificate in Applied Generative AI and Agentic AI from Duke Executive Education and Simplilearn.

Speaking about the collaboration, Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, said, "There is an abundance of information on GenAI and its applications, which can make it challenging for professionals to understand which capabilities will matter most as the technology evolves. Our focus is on creating a structured learning experience that goes beyond foundational concepts to cover how modern AI systems are built, orchestrated, improved, and deployed responsibly. This includes emerging areas such as multimodal AI, agentic systems, harness engineering, loop engineering, and secure AI deployment. Our collaboration with Duke brings strong academic grounding to the program, complemented by Simplilearn's expertise in practical online learning. Through this collaboration, we aim to help professionals build relevant capabilities and keep pace with the technologies shaping the future of work."

The program is designed for professionals seeking to build advanced AI capabilities or apply AI more deeply within their current roles. It is ideal for product and program managers, analysts, consultants, technical domain experts, software and data engineers, AI/ML professionals, engineering managers, and technical architects.

About Duke University & Simplilearn Partnership

Duke University is a top-ranked private research university, placed #7 among U.S. National Universities (U.S. News & World Report 2026) and #14 globally in Time Magazine's World's Top Universities 2026. The Duke University Fuqua School of Business ranks #12 in Business Analytics, reflecting its strength in analytics education and industry impact.

Duke Executive Education and Simplilearn collaborate to deliver professional learning that combines academic perspective with practical, technology-focused skill development. For the Professional Certificate in Applied Generative AI and Agentic AI, Duke Executive Education provides academic and quality oversight, including curriculum review, instructor assessment, and program outcomes, while Simplilearn provides its online learning platform, applied instruction, hands-on workshops, and learner support..

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 15 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com.

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