Orchestra Launches Agentic Control Plane for Enterprise Data and AI

Platform usage has grown more than 10x in the past year as data teams adopt the AI-native platform to build and govern pipelines and AI agents in one environment.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Orchestra , the Agentic Control Plane for enterprise data and AI workflows, today announced its formal launch following a year in which platform usage grew more than 10x. Backed by $4.6 million in funding to date, the AI-native platform brings pipelines and governed AI agents into one environment, giving data teams greater control over how they build and operate across their existing technology stacks.

AI has created unprecedented demand for working with data, but Data and AI infrastructure supporting that shift is complex and costly. Data teams struggle to scale the Data and AI Platform beyond the data team, and spend their time acting as a bottleneck instead of an enabler. Orchestra removes that bottleneck by seamlessly connecting a company's existing data infrastructure to form a context-aware control plane anyone can use to reliably automate data and AI workflows.

"AI is creating enormous demand across the enterprise, but data and now AI teams are still managing infrastructure that was never designed to support it," said Hugo Lu, co-founder and CEO of Orchestra. "Orchestra gives them the control they need to move beyond being a service desk and build the platform teams use to drive AI adoption across the business."

The company's Serverless engine can orchestrate millions of tasks and agents in parallel meaning engineers do not need to rely on being able to maintain large clusters. Engineers can build through an intuitive interface or with a few lines of code, then monitor everything from the same place, with end-to-end visibility that exposes the dependencies behind each workflow and helps teams resolve failures before they affect the wider organization. More than 100 core integrations allow organizations to adopt Orchestra without replacing the technology they already use, and companies can implement the platform in weeks rather than spend years assembling the underlying infrastructure.

Customers have cut pipeline runtime costs by up to 80 percent and turned migrations that once took years into projects completed in a couple of months. The platform also cuts pipeline development time by up to 95 percent, while automating hundreds of failure investigations every day.

Orchestra Runtime offers a secure environment for operating AI agents. Each agent runs in isolation with controlled access to the resources needed for its assignment. Companies can use Runtime to create pipelines, investigate production incidents and automate failure triage.

Runtime works with Orchestra's Context Layer, which organizes information about an enterprise's systems and workflows. This gives agents the relevant context to complete data engineering tasks accurately without opening the wider environment. Its model-agnostic design allows companies to choose the models that best meet their needs while using fewer tokens.

Together, Orchestra's core orchestration platform and Runtime allow data engineers to support AI use across the enterprise without manually handling every request. Teams can provide a shared foundation that enables others to work with data and AI while preserving security and oversight.

The launch is supported by $4.6 million in total funding, including a $3.3 million seed round led by Differential Ventures and a $1.3 million pre-seed round led by Moonfire , which returned for the seed financing. Additional backing came from Breakers, Tokyo Black, and Contour Venture Partners. The company is using the capital to expand its engineering and go-to-market teams in London, advance product development, and support growth across the United States and Europe.

"The industry has only seen the tip of the iceberg of enterprise AI adoption and one of the most significant barriers to powerful AI systems deployed in production is reliable data pipeline management," said Nick Adams, co-founder and managing partner at Differential Ventures. "Orchestra's platform represents a major leap forward toward that objective by delivering a single data orchestration layer that customers love."

ABOUT ORCHESTRA:

Orchestra is the Agentic Control Plane for enterprise data and AI. It brings pipelines and governed agents into one environment so organizations can work faster with greater reliability and oversight. Companies like Experian and more are using Orchestra as the foundation for their operations. Headquartered in London, Orchestra serves customers across the United States and Europe. Learn more at getorchestra.io .

MEDIA CONTACT: Nina Pfister, MAG PR at nina @mooringadvisorygroup.com .

SOURCE: Orchestra

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/orchestra-launches-agentic-control-plane-for-enterprise-data-and-1214673