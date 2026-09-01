STACK Construction Technologies Introduces STACK IQ, Bringing Conversational AI to Estimating and Preconstruction

New MCP capability lets STACK users build takeoffs, audit estimates, generate proposals and more through plain-language requests, without navigating menus or building custom tools

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / STACK Construction Technologies, a leading provider of preconstruction software for the construction industry, today announced STACK IQ , a new capability that lets STACK users complete takeoff, estimating and other preconstruction tasks by describing what they need in plain language, rather than navigating menus or building tasks by hand.

STACK IQ connects STACK directly to AI models, including Claude and ChatGPT, allowing users to direct their estimating work through natural conversation. Rather than clicking through a series of screens, users can simply state what they need, and STACK IQ carries out the request using their real project data.

Because STACK IQ responds to whatever a user describes, the range of work it can support is open-ended. Early examples include:

Build a complete takeoff library from a spreadsheet in seconds, instead of creating each takeoff individually

Audit an existing estimate and identify items that may be missing before a bid is submitted

Generate a client-ready proposal in the user's own format, with internal markups and margins removed automatically

Set up a new project directly from an email, without manually entering project details

Connect STACK to tools estimators already use, including Outlook, Excel, Monday.com and more

"Construction software has always asked contractors to adapt to it," said Viyas Sundaram, CEO at STACK. "Learn the menus, learn the workflow, learn where everything lives. STACK IQ reverses that. Customers tell AI what they need in their own words, and that AI goes to work right inside of STACK. This is where preconstruction software is headed, and STACK IQ is where we're starting."

STACK IQ was built in direct response to feedback from customers who wanted more control over repetitive, time-consuming tasks such as building takeoff libraries and reformatting proposals.

"We kept seeing the same pattern: a customer would ask for a specific tool to solve a specific problem, and we would have to decide whether it was worth building for everyone," said Ben Coffman, SVP of Product and Engineering at STACK. "With STACK IQ, that calculation changes. If a customer can describe what they need, STACK IQ can do it, using the data already in their account, without our team building a one-off feature for every request."

Early customers are already putting STACK IQ to work.

"We've been transitioning from creating our bids in Excel to building them directly in STACK. During that process, we were introduced to STACK IQ. We're currently testing the use of Claude to create our master proposals, which is now possible through STACK IQ. I've been very impressed with both the STACK team and the technology. STACK IQ takes things to the next level, and I'm excited to see what comes next." - Adam Roark, Gulf Coast Pavers

"STACK IQ integrated with Claude has taken our estimating procedures to a whole new level. STACK IQ allows us to produce estimates, proposals, and budgets based off one prompt. It's revamped our formatting and legibility of documents from similar per project to identical and repeatable. With multiple projects being bid each week, consistency is key. Using STACK IQ, we have also been able to identify discrepancies in estimates, be it missing takeoffs, unit rates that are out of whack, etc." - Evan Borseti, Turner Brothers

STACK IQ is available to all STACK customers at all subscription levels, at no extra charge, beginning today.

Learn more at https://www.stackct.com/stack-iq/.

About STACK Construction Technologies

STACK Construction Technologies provides cloud-based preconstruction software that helps contractors and estimators take off, estimate and bid construction projects. STACK's platform is used by construction professionals across commercial, residential and specialty trades to streamline the preconstruction process from takeoff through bid.

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SOURCE: STACK Construction Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/stack-construction-technologies-introduces-stack-iq-bringing-conv-1214705