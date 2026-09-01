Brett Wright Named President of Tortoise Capital

Asset Management Industry Veteran Has Helped Oversee Comprehensive Transformation of Firm's Sales and Marketing Efforts, Expanding Tortoise Capital's Footprint and Reach Across the Institutional and Intermediary Channels

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (Tortoise Capital), a fund manager focused on energy and infrastructure investing, is today announcing that Brett Wright has been named President of the firm, effective September 1.

Wright joined Tortoise Capital in September 2024 as the firm's first Chief Revenue Officer, a role in which he was tasked with leading the modernization of the firm's distribution platform. Under Brett's leadership, Tortoise Capital has transformed its marketing, distribution, and digital capabilities to position the firm for the next generation of ETF investing, with an eye on thematic product innovation. He also built strategic partnerships to enhance marketing and distribution efficiency.

In his new role as President, Wright will continue to advance and enhance Tortoise Capital's distribution approaches and will work closely with Tom Florence, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the firm's Board, on firmwide initiatives designed to support continued growth across the firm's investment lineup and further strengthen Tortoise Capital's market position.

"Brett was tasked with transforming how Tortoise is seen in the market and how we go to market with new products and solutions. This promotion, fully supported by our Board, is a reflection both on what he has accomplished to this point and the key role he will continue to play going forward," said Florence. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with Brett as we pursue additional firmwide initiatives that strengthen our platform and position our firm for growth in both the short- and long-term."

Prior to joining Tortoise, Wright served as Head of Distribution with AXS Investments. He previously spent more than a decade in various leadership roles with Macquarie Asset Management, including Head of the Americas Client Group and CEO of Optimum Funds Trust.

"I am immensely proud of what my colleagues and I have been able to build and accomplish together here at Tortoise Capital," added Wright. "It is a great honor for me to step into the role of President and something I do not take lightly. We've built an incredible foundation here and I could not be more excited about the opportunities I see ahead of us, the approaches we've been able to implement, and the relationships we are going to strengthen going forward."

To learn more about Tortoise Capital, please visit www.tortoisecapital.com.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $11.1 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2026, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered fund manager that invests primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors - from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit www.TortoiseCapital.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Media Contacts

Craft & Capital

Chris Sullivan chris@craftandcapital.com

Rob Jesselson rob@craftandcapital.com

SOURCE: Tortoise Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/brett-wright-named-president-of-tortoise-capital-1214973